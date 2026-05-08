3 Reds Prospects That Could Earn a Promotion Soon

The Reds have plenty of talent in the minor leagues. These three players have performed so well over the first month of the season that they could get promoted sooner than later.

Outfielder - Carlos Jorge - Double-A Chattanooga

Jorge has been an interesting prospect for a few seasons now. He plays elite defense in center field, but his bat has been hit or miss. However, he's been fantastic offensively to start the season with Double-A Chattanooga, slashing .314/.429/.414 with three extra-base hits and eight stolen bases.

Here is the scouting report from Baseball Savant on Jorge:

Jorge stands with Leo Balcazar as two of the more successful prospects to date from the 2021 international signing class. Signed for $495,000 that January, Jorge hit the ground running by posting an OPS over 1.000 in his Dominican Summer League debut and backed it up with two solid seasons in the United States. He hit his first stumbling block in 2024, hitting just .220 with a .685 OPS for High-A Dayton before rediscovering some of his approach, albeit without much impact, in his return to the level in 2025.

What kind of player Jorge ultimately becomes is linked to him buying into an approach that works for him. The undersized left-handed hitter is at his best when he focuses on smaller ball: contact, getting on base, bunting, stealing bases. He’s capable of using the middle of the field well with a line-drive approach and got back to some of that in 2025, but as he did the previous season, his ability to get to some power at times can also lead to his downfall in the form of being too aggressive, not taking walks and increasing his swing-and-miss.

One thing Jorge will need to improve on is his ability to hit left-handed pitching. He is slashing just .125/.300/.125 against lefties this year and slashed .189/.313/.232 against them last season.

There is no denying that Jorge's glove is good enough to be a big leaguer. It will all come down to his bat.

Outfielder - Kien Vu - Dayton Dragons

Arizona State outfielder Kien Vu during a news conference at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on May 27, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds selected Kien Vu in the 9th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona State University. He got his feet wet last season, playing in 23 games in Low-A with the Daytona Tortugas, slashing .273/.371/.532.

This year, the 22-year-old has played in 30 games in High-A with the Daytona Dragons, slashing .250/.369/.444 with 11 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases.

Vu saw time at all three outfield spots last season, but this year, he's played 21 games in left and 10 games in center. While he isn't on the Reds' top 30 prospects list, Vu is an under-the-radar prospect to keep your eye on.

Catcher/Outfielder/First Baseman - Jacob Friend - Daytona Tortugas

Daytona Tortugas’ Jacob Friend (3) hits a home run against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Opening Day, April 2, 2026, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds drafted Jacob Friend out of Davidson College in the 6th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

After hitting just .179 between rookie ball and Daytona last season, Friend has started 2026 on an absolute tear. Through 25 games, Friend is slashing .333/.443/.667 with 20 extra-base hits and five stolen bases.

He's caught 13 games, played four games at first base, two games in left field, and a game in right field.

While the Reds currently have Alfredo Duno as their catcher in Dayton, Friend would benefit from getting at-bats with Dayton, even if he has to play somewhere else. He's already 23 and the Reds should be aggressive in moving him up the ranks. Friend's 2026 success has been one of the best stories of the season.