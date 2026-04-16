Reds Rookie Sal Stewart Is Making His Mark in Team History

Sal Stewart led the Reds to an 8-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. Stewart hit three-run home runs in each of the first two innings and it was his first career two-home run game in the big leagues.

Stewart continues to make team history.

At 22 years and 129 days old, Stewart became the second-youngest player in Reds history to record 6+ RBI in a game, according to Sarah Langs. The only player younger? Elly De La Cruz, who did it in 2023 at just 21 years and 224 days.

His six RBI on Wednesday night were tied for the most by a Reds player in the first two innings of a game in at least the divisional era (since 1969), matching what Nick Castellanos did back on September 1, 2021.

Then there’s this.

Through his first 36 career games, Stewart already has 12 home runs. That’s second-most in Reds history over that span, trailing only Aristides Aquino (15), and ahead of Adam Dunn (11).

Not bad company for a 22-year-old who just continues to hit and carry this Cincinnati team offensively.

Stewart's Confidence is Through the Roof

He spoke to Reds reporter Jim Day on the field at Great American Ball Park after the game.

"I am happy it resulted in a win," All glory to God, thank you to him and thank you to my teammates and my coaches that put in the work and extra time for me to get ready. Yeah, it feels great, but we got to go play another game tomorrow."

The 22-year-old seems to play his best when he keeps his approach simple.

"I just try to go out there and get a good pitch. I do a lot of research back home before the game starts to come up with a game plan that is going to benefit me. The game of baseball is about probability and the probabilities that you're going to get the pitch that you're looking for. Right now, I am feeling good. Tomorrow is a new day. I have to come back here and help the team win."

His teammate Elly De La Cruz, who also homered on Wednesday night, has liked what he's seen in Stewart.

"I like eveything," De La Cruz said. "He's locked in. He is a great hitter. He knows a lot. He knows the zone really well and he's a hard worker. I like the way he's been playing."

The Reds will go for the sweep of the Giants on Thursday at 12:40 ET.