Reds Power Surge Continues as Sal Stewart Stays Red Hot in Win Over Giants

The Reds' bats finally woke up Wednesday night, bringing the lumber in an 8-3 win over the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park. With the win, the Reds clinch the series victory over the Giants and improve their record to 11-7.

Backed by four home runs, the Reds jumped on Giants' starting pitcher, former Red Tyler Mahle, early and often to the tune of eight runs over the first four innings. The offensive firepower was more than enough for Reds' starting pitcher Rhett Lowder, who pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed just five hits in a winning effort.

Let's look at the key takeaways from Wednesday night's Reds' win over the Giants.

Sal Stewart Has Huge Game

Apr 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) high-fives teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park. Players and coaches will wear No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day around the league. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

What else can you say about the kid? He just looks so comfortable at the plate, and the power is undeniable. Yes, you can start to believe he can win National League Rookie of the Year.

Stewart homered twice Wednesday night... in the first two innings. Both were three-run home runs. Now with seven home runs on the season, Stewart is dialed in right now. He may still be a rookie, but he's playing like a veteran right-handed power hitter.

De La Cruz And Suárez Not To Be Outdone

Apr 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) high-fives teammates after his team’s game San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Don't forget about these two in light of what Stewart is doing. De La Cruz is still the face of this team, and he has been remarkable to start the season. Wednesday night, his home run in the bottom of the fourth traveled 442 feet deep into center field. That's tremendous power.

De La Cruz has 20 hits, six home runs and 11 RBIs, in addition to five stolen bases. He's hitting .282 with an OPS of .960.

Suárez homered in the third inning for his third of the season. He's hitting .250 with nine RBIs.

Rhett Lowder With An Excellent Start

Apr 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Players and coaches will wear No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day around the league. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

One of the great things about the first 18 games this season has been the emergence of Rhett Loweder as a reliable starter. Wednesday night, he was locked in, pitching nearly seven innings and throwing strikes while getting 20 outs.

Lowder is now 1-1 with a 3.53 ERA through four starts, pitching 23 innings through those four starts. That's an average of nearly six innings per start.

On Deck

The Reds will go for the series sweep Thursday afternoon against the Giants. It's an early srart time at 12:40 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.

Chase Burns (1-1, 3.31 ERA) will start for the Reds, looking to bounce back from a tough outing Friday night against the Angels. The Giants will start right-hander Landen Roupp (2-1, 3.24 ERA).