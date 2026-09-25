Reds' Rookies Lead the Way in 7-6 Win Over Braves

The Cincinnati Reds may not have much left to play for this season, but their young talent continues to provide reasons for optimism. A pair of Reds rookies made their mark on Thursday night, as Carlos Jorge and Héctor Rodríguez each launched a home run to help beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in a back-and-forth affair.

The Reds improve to 74-85 with the victory and take the series over the postseason-bound Braves, giving them a much-needed positive in a week that has been filled with negative headlines. Without further ado, here are some takeaways from the game:

Reds' Rookies Rake

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Carlos Jorge (38) hits a lead off home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carlos Jorge provided a bright spot in what has otherwise been a dismal month for the Reds, hitting the first home run of his young major league career to lead off the first inning. It was a memorable way to make his mark early in his major league career.

It marked Cincinnati's second consecutive game with a leadoff home run as fellow rookie Juan Brito did the same against Chris Sale on Wednesday. Even more impressively, the Reds became the first team in MLB history to have a different rookie hit a leadoff homer in back-to-back games.

Jorge wasn't the only rookie to make an impact, as the home run barrage continued in the sixth when Héctor Rodríguez belted a two-run shot above the Chop House to put Cincinnati ahead 7-6. With Jorge, Brito, and Rodríguez all going deep in the series, the Reds' young bats give fans something to be excited about for the future, which hasn't been said often this season.

Another Rough Outing for Singer

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer's disastrous September continued Thursday night, allowing five hits and four runs in the first inning alone after being handed a 1-0 lead. He has now surrendered 29 runs over his last 17 2/3 innings, a brutal stretch that has continued to raise questions about his future in Cincinnati.

Many of Singer's pitches, especially in the first inning, were left over the middle of the plate, and the Braves' potent lineup made him pay.

Once the Reds clawed their way back to take a 5-4 lead in the third inning, Singer gave it right back, surrendering a solo homer to Austin Riley that tied the game and killed any momentum Cincinnati had built.

Singer ultimately lasted just three innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while walking two. He has now failed to complete six innings in each of his last five starts, a troubling trend for the Reds' right hander.

Up Next

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking to end their season on a high note, the Reds head up north to take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre for their final series of the 2026 season. Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. E.T., as Nick Lodolo (3-6, 5.04 ERA) will be opposed by Jose Soriano (12-8, 3.72 ERA).

The game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.

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