Reds Sign Ex-Yankees Infielder After Short Stint in Cincinnati Last Season

The Cincinnati Reds made a few late-season additions this year as they looked to build for the future. One of the players they added was former New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera after New York cut ties with him late in the year. Cincinnati jumped on the idea of adding him to the roster.

Cabrera seems to be the kind of piece that manager Terry Francona wants to build his franchise around. He's the kind of player who has a role on a team and can benefit them in a few key ways. He's a versatile defender with the ability to provide more production at the plate than Ke'Bryan Hayes brings at the hot corner.

On Thursday, the Reds took the next step toward making him a staple on the roster by signing him to a one-year big league deal that avoids arbitration this offseason, per Reds reporter C. Trent Rosecrans.

Oswaldo Cabrera Should be Solid Depth for the Reds

Sep 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera (16) rounds third base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cabrera played in three games for the Yankees last season, going 0-for-9 at the plate before they opted to cut ties with him. He made four appearances for the Reds and recorded four hits, including two doubles, in 13 at-bats. The sample size isn't big enough to draw any real conclusions.

He's not an elite defender, but he's been above average with his glove more often than not. He's typically a tough out with a low strikeout rate. In the field, he would provide the Reds with another Spencer Steer-esque player who can play multiple positions, including a few spots in the infield and both corner outfield positions. That's exactly what the Reds need on their roster right now, especially as they look to transition away from the struggling players on the roster.

The Reds will need to make more moves this offseason if they want to be taken seriously this year. Cabrera isn't a big enough signing to move the needle for the Reds, but it's better for him to sign a deal now than to have him reach arbitration. The fact that he and the Reds are on the same page is a good sign.

Now, Cincinnati needs to continue making additions if they want a shot at the postseason and beyond over the next few years.

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