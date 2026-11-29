The Cincinnati Reds continue to add pitching depth this offseason.

On Sunday afternoon, the Reds agreed to a major league contract with veteran relief pitcher Jimmy Herget, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that Herget will receive $1.5 million.

Herget is a familiar face in Cincinnati. The Reds selected the right-hander in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida, and he made his Major League debut with Cincinnati in 2019.

The 33-year-old has since spent time with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta Braves, and Colorado Rockies.

A Tale of Two Seasons

Aug 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Jimmy Herget (44) throws in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herget was fantastic for the Rockies in 2025. The right-hander posted a 2.48 ERA and a 1.176 WHIP across 59 appearances. He struck out 81 batters and walked 26 over 83 1/3 innings. Those numbers are even more impressive considering he pitched his home games at Coors Field.

However, things didn't go nearly as well for Herget in 2026. The veteran posted a 5.70 ERA and a 1.528 WHIP across 53 2/3 innings. He struck out 47 batters, walked 26, and surrendered 10 home runs after allowing just six the season prior.

The veteran owns a career 3.64 ERA across eight major league seasons.

For $1.5 million, it's hard to have much of an issue with the signing. Herget is only one year removed from a fantastic season, and if the Reds can get him anywhere close to that level, he'll be a nice addition to their bullpen.

However, this is another move that doesn't exactly move the needle for a team that won just 75 games in 2026. Much like some of Cincinnati's other additions this offseason, the Reds are banking on a veteran pitcher having a bounce-back season.

There's nothing wrong with taking chances on inexpensive arms with upside, but the Reds can't fill their entire roster with those types of players.

Cincinnati needs to add reliable arms that Terry Francona can trust in high-leverage situations.

The Reds still have plenty of work to do this offseason.

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