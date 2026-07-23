Eugenio Suárez Takes Strong Stance on Reds Future as Trade Deadline Nears

The Cincinnati Reds will almost certainly be sellers at the trade deadline in just under two weeks.

They're quite a ways under .500 right now, and it doesn't seem like they're going to be contending for a postseason spot with the way the roster is configured. Blowing it up could hurt right now, but it might be best for the future of the team.

As a result, everybody on expiring contracts is at risk of being moved. That includes fan-favorite third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who was signed by the Reds last offseason in a move that fired the entire fanbase up.

But if it were up to Suárez, he would remain with the Reds this season.

Eugenio Suárez Wants to Remain With the Reds

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, that’s my hope," Suárez said, via MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "You never know. I have been in this situation a couple of times already, and I try to not think too much about it. I just do my best on the field, try to help my team win games. I will be ready for whatever happens. I’m not that guy who thinks too much about what’s going to happen.

"Whether I’m going or if I stay, I will keep doing my best for Cincinnati. If I go, I will do my best for the team that takes me on. Obviously, I don’t want to leave. I don’t like it. But it is what it is. I understand the business and I will let the front office do their job.”

Suárez is the ultimate team player. He understands the business. The slugger has been traded at the deadline on multiple occasions throughout his lengthy big-league career.

Suárez is a fan favorite in Cincinnati for a reason. He spent his seven years in the Queen City earlier in his career before bouncing around between the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. Last offseason, he landed back with the Reds, and it seemed like a match made in heaven.

But Suárez has struggled, and the Reds have struggled alongside him. A trade could send the slugger to a team that's ready to compete before he heads back into free agency at the end of the year. It could also net the Reds a solid prospect or two.

But Suárez wants to remain in Cincinnati. And a lot of fans likely want him to stay, too.

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