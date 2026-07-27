Reds-Brady Singer Trade Buzz Continues to Heat Up Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds have the opportunity to make some big moves at the trade deadline this year, but they're also in the perfect position to be rather conservative.

Still, there's one player who continues to pop up in trade rumors ahead of August 3's MLB trade deadline: Right-handed pitcher Brady Singer.

Singer is on an expiring contract and the Reds have a slew of prospect pitchers, when healthy, who could take his place in the starting rotation next year and beyond. As a result, it seems like the Reds have an easy decision with Singer.

The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans recently predicted that Singer would be wearing a different uniform by the time the trade deadline passes this year.

Reds Should Certainly Trade Brady Singer

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) and catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Reds acquired Singer after the 2024 season to fortify the back of their rotation and he’s done just that. The impending free agent led the team in innings (169 2/3) in 2025 and has already cleared the 100-inning mark this season," Rosecrans wrote. "Singer was in the bullpen for the Kansas City Royals for their 2024 playoff appearance and he likely wouldn’t make the playoff rotation for a team, but he will take the ball every five days and give the team a chance to win more often than not."

Singer should be the No. 1 trade candidate on the Reds roster this season. Tyler Stephenson is another popular trade candidate, but he seems like he's slightly more likely to sign a new deal with the Reds after the season than Singer is. Singer is almost certainly going to be playing in a different uniform next season, so it would make the most sense to get something out of him at the deadline.

Starting pitching is often very highly sought after at the trade deadline. Every contending team could benefit from adding a veteran pitcher to their rotation, even if he's not an ace. As a result, the Reds should have a few teams interested in Singer over the next week.

If the Reds can manage to land a few prospects in exchange for half a season of Singer, it would be a no-brainer to pull the trigger. Anything is better than losing him for nothing at the end of the year.

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