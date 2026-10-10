Reds Star Sal Stewart Earns Notable Accomplishment After Big Year

The Cincinnati Reds had one of the best rookies in the league on their roster this season with young slugger Sal Stewart at first base. The Reds would have had the best rookie pitcher in the league with Chase Burns, but Burns barely played beyond his rookie limitations last year, so he didn't qualify as a rookie or for the National League Rookie of the Year award this season.

Instead, it's Stewart who needs to win the award if it's going to be brought back to the Queen City.

MLB.com's Ben Weinrib recently put together a 2026 All-Rookie team for all of MLB and listed Stewart as the designated hitter on his roster, while Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami was his selection at first base.

Sal Stewart Deserves All the Recognition He's Getting

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) tosses his bat after a called strike three on a pitchers challenge in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"No matter whether he was stationed at first, third, second or serving as designated hitter, Stewart was a staple of the Reds' lineup all season and one of only seven big leaguers to play all 162 games," Weinrib wrote. "After entering the season as MLB's No. 22 prospect, he ranked third among all hitters with 111 RBIs and 15th with 32 homers while posting a .263/.330/.457 slash line. And it's not like the right-handed slugger was a product of hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park -- he posted a 113 wRC+ at home and a 111 mark on the road."

Stewart deserves all the praise he's getting this offseason. He put together one of the best rookie campaigns in Reds history, which is a huge step in the right direction for the future of the team.

Stewart's future is bright. He's unanimously seen as one of the best young bats in the game and one of the best rookies in the entire league. His ability to leave the yard at any time against any pitcher is an invaluable trait that the Reds haven't seen in their lineup in a long time. Elly De La Cruz poses the same threat right now, which gives the Reds quite an imposing one-two punch in their lineup.

Stewart should walk away with the NL Rookie of the Year award this season, which would be huge for the Reds. But even if he doesn't, he's among the best young players in the league.

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