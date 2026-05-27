Reds Starter Andrew Abbott Reveals Mindset Behind Recent Success

The Cincinnati Reds have been a tale of two months to start their 2026 campaign. In April, the team was flying high. But just like Icarus, they may have flown too close to the sun.

The Reds entered May atop the National League Central standings. They are more than likely leaving May just ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are in last place. This team has had some struggles in the month of May; however, starting pitcher Andrew Abbott has actually found his groove this month.

Abbott got off to a slow start this season, but this month has been, once again, a different story. In four starts in May, Abbott has a 0.82 ERA on 22 innings pitched. If you had told fans that Abbott would be having these types of performances just a month ago, they probably wouldn't have believed you.

On Tuesday, the Reds starter spoke with the crew at MLB Central on MLB Network. During his visit, Abbott was asked about what has been working for him now, considering he had a rough start to the season.

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

"The process and routine never changes. You never lose confidence, it's just going from start to start," said Abbott. "Everybody is good in this league, they're all deserving to be here. It's just what can I do that day to earn the upper hand, and most of it is execution and location. When I have those two things I can roll with anybody."

There's no denying the performances that Abbott has had in May. Aside from Chase Burns' hot start to the season, the Reds were in need of at least one other starter giving them quality innings on the mound. So far, Abbott has been that guy this team needs. Add the recent return of Nick Lodolo, and this rotation is starting to take shape as the summer heats up.

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Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abbott's next start will be in the series finale with the New York Mets on Wednesday. Abbott will be looking for his fifth win on the season, in what will hopefully be another stellar performance for him this month.

With the anticipated return of Hunter Greene getting closer, the Reds have plenty to be excited about when it comes to this starting rotation. Having Abbott return to all-star form almost feels like icing on the cake.

The Reds can take control of their destiny with a little luck when it comes to the injury side of things. For now, let Abbott continue to take care of his business.

You can wtach Abbott's interview below:

.@andrewabbott33 has pitched to a 0.82 ERA in four starts this month (22 IP, 2 ER)!



The @Reds southpaw joined us on #MLBCentral to talk through what's been working on the mound, what Terry Francona brings to the clubhouse on a daily basis and more. pic.twitter.com/0KJpbuO5CA — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 26, 2026