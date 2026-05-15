Reds Top Prospect Suffers Injury Scare, Stays in Game After Fouling Ball Off Leg

In the big leagues, the Reds have been hit by the injury bug, with Hunter Greene, Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, Eugenio Suarez, and Chase Petty all dealing with injuries and being forced to miss time.

On Friday, the Reds got more bad news. Their top prospect, Alfredo Duno, had an injury scare after fouling a ball off his left. However, he stayed in the game.

Duno got off to a slow start, but has been destroying the baseball in May, slashing .275/.412/.477 with 12 extra-base hits on the season.

"One of the top overall prospects in the 2023 international class and the second-highest ranked catcher, Duno got $3.1 million from the Reds when the signing period opened that January," Baseball Savant wrote. "He raised the excitement bar, especially offensively, by raking in the Dominican Summer League. The Reds thought he was advanced enough to push him to full-season ball in 2024, but he never really got to show what he could do, playing just 32 games because of a broken rib. He returned to Daytona in 2025 and helped cement his place among catching prospects by leading the Florida State League in homers, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS. He also hit four homers in a three-game span in the Arizona Fall League to cap things off."

Duno continues to impress offensively. It will be interesting to see how fast the Reds decide to move him up the system because his defense will take some time and is well still behind his bat.

Reds catcher Jose Trevino has made it a priority to mentor Duno when the two are around each other.

“I’m not going to play this game forever,” Trevino told Charlie Goldsmith earlier this spring. “I understand that. I know that. I feel like I take a lot of pride that if (guys) are going to be around me, it’s my job to help them as much as I can. Whether it’s giving them a shortcut on how to receive a pitch, how to block a pitch, whatever it is. I’m giving them my feedback.”

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