Reds' Win Streak Snapped, Fall to Nationals in Series Opener 5-3

The Cincinnati Reds were riding high coming into a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

After a three -game sweep of the Athletics, the Reds had now won five of their last six series. Unfortunately, the team got off on the wrong foot on Friday night.

The Reds dropped the series opener 5-3. There are plenty of reasons the Reds found themselves on the losing side Friday night. Let's break down just how the Reds dropped the first game against the Nationals.

Playing The Hand That's Dealt

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the recent news regarding Hunter Greene, it has been a mad scramble for manager Terry Francona to figure out his starting pitching rotation.

Friday night's game ended up being a bullpen game for the Reds. Chase Petty got the start, and his 1.2 innings of work was not good enough.

Petty had to battle in the first inning. While Petty was just trying to survive the inning, an error by shortstop Elly De La Cruz immediately led to a three-run home run from Nationals left fielder Daylen Lile.

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Julian Garcia throws against the Athletics in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty allowed two runs in his brief start. Julian Garcia would follow Petty, and while the right-hander looked a little more solid than Petty, Garcia would allow a two run shot in the bottom of the fourth that allowed the Nationals to keep the lead and the game.

Prior to Friday, the Reds bullpen had looked like a different unit since play resumed after the All-Star break. However, asking them to deliver an entire game was obviously a lot to ask.

Any dreams of this team making another dramatic postseason run seem to all be ruined with the current shape that the starting rotation is in. The starting staff was supposed to be the biggest strength of the Reds in 2026. Now, it's become the biggest what-if.

Brutal Seventh

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) flies out in the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds had every opportunity to get back in this game in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn't in the cards.

With no outs, the Reds had runners on first and third. The inning ended with Sal Stewart grounding into a double play and the Reds not bringing in a single run.

Runners left on base have been a common theme for the Reds this season, and that was on full display in the seventh.

Saturday's Action

dJul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns walks to the dugout after the final out of the second inning, during the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss on Friday, the Reds moved to 56-59 on the season. But the good news is that Saturday is Chase Burns day!

Burns will make his 22nd start on Saturday, and the Reds' rookie ace will be looking for his 14th win on the year.

With all the talk of the Reds potentially shutting Burns down before the end of the season, it would be a good idea to catch the All-Star in action on Saturday.

First pitch for game two at Nationals Park is set for 6:45 pm ET.