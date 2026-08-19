Reds Youngster Has Big Aspirations for His Future in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds just drafted a kid with a great mentality.

On Saturday, July 11th, the Reds drafted a 21-year-old shortstop out of the University of Alabama, Justin Lebron, with the 18th overall pick. This pick was a bit of a surprise for the fan base, as Lebron was rumored to have been drafted as high as 1st overall in this year's draft. They might have gotten the steal of the draft at pick 18.

Right after the draft, the Reds sent Lebron to their Complex in Goodyear, Arizona. After a short time there, they determined he was ready for pro ball. And on August 11, the Reds Organization assigned Lebron to High-A Dayton. In just his fourth game, he launched the first home run of his pro career. Then Lebron followed that up the next night with the first grand slam of his career. In his first week of professional baseball, Lebron is hitting .381 with .762 slugging and an OPS of 1.171. The kid has potential.

Lebron's first series with the Dayton Dragons was on the road against the Lake County Captains. This week he made his Day Air Park debut in front of the home crowd in Dayton, Ohio. This also means the Dayton Sports media had a chance to meet up with the 2026 Draft pick.

"Some unbelievable names have come through here and I want to be one of those names eventually," Lebron told Joey DeBeradino of WDTN. "I'm a competitor. I love winning."

Lebron also showed maturity and perspective in his answer by acknowledging that the sport of baseball is very difficult and that there would be times he gets knocked down. Everyone who plays a pro sport has tremendous skill sets and talent, but what makes the difference between being good and being great is the mental side of the game. It is about how you bounce back after having setbacks and tough stretches.

Justin Lebron's Dayton Debut

Jun 13, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners center fielder Jason Walk (1) steals second against Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin LeBron (1) during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of baseball being tough, Lebron's Dayton debut did not go as well as expected. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and an error while playing shortstop. The Dragons would go on to lose 7-2 on Tuesday night. One great thing about baseball is that if you have a bad night, you get a chance to prove yourself again and have a great game the next night. This is Justin Lebron's mentality and it is a great thing he is bringing to this organization.