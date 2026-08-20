Reds Broadcaster Jeff Brantley Doesn’t Hold Back on JJ Wetherholt Being NL Rookie of the Year Favorite

There has been a lot of talk about who will win the National League Rookie of the Year award between Reds infielder Sal Stewart and Cardinals second baseman JJ Weatherholt. As of Thursday morning, Weatherholt is still the betting favorite, which is a surprise to some, including Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley.

Brantley made his feelings clear during Wednesday night's game against the Cardinals.

"Well, the only reason that Weatherholt is at the top of the list is because of a subjective look at defensive metrics."

Brantley is referring to the significant gap between the two players in WAR, which is heavily influenced by their defensive value. Weatherholt has accumulated 4.8 WAR despite posting just a .722 OPS, thanks in large part to his defense, where he has recorded 22 Outs Above Average. Stewart, meanwhile, has just 2.1 WAR despite hitting 27 home runs and driving in 94 runs. His value takes a hit because he plays first base and doesn't provide the same value defensively or on the bases.

"26 and 91," Brantley said before Stewart hit his 27th home run later in the game. "That is home runs and RBIs for Sal Stewart, on the worst offensive team in the big leagues. Where would this team be without Stewart? They'd be even worse."

Brantley is spot on. Elly De La Cruz and Stewart have carried the offense and when those two don't play well, the offense goes silent.

"I mean there's a chance Sal Stewart will have 30 home runs and 100 RBIs and you're going to tell me he's not the absolute, blown-away frontrunner because you've got a guy that everyone says is fielding well? Come on, man. You've got to be kidding me. Then they should make Ke'Bryan Hayes the MVP."

Brantley certainly isn't buying the argument that defensive value should outweigh what Stewart has done at the plate. If Stewart does reach 30 home runs and 100 RBI, his traditional numbers will be difficult to ignore. Whether that is enough to overcome the gap in WAR remains to be seen, but Brantley has made it pretty clear who he believes should be taking home the award.

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