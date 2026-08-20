Sal Stewart's Clutch Home Run Leads Reds Over Cardinals 5-4

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds faced off against National League Central rivals St Louis Cardinals. After getting shut out 3-0 on Tuesday, the Reds responded in a major way.

Chase Burns Did Chase Burns Things

It is always a nice day when Chase Burns takes the mound. He has been the Cincinnati Reds' ace since his first major league win on March 30th of this year. Burns entered tonight with a record of 14-2 to go along with his 2.47 ERA. With Burns on the mound, it always feels like the Reds have a chance to win.

Burns did not have his absolutely dominant stuff tonight, but he had good stuff. He went five innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, two walks, and eight strikeouts. Burns was taxed a bit by the Cardinals lineup, throwing 104 pitches in his five innings of work. Nevertheless, Burns gave his team a chance to win.

Sal Stewart Provided the Offense

Aug 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) bats against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Chase Burns, Sal Stewart is a Red that is worth the price of admission. He is also a worthy candidate for the National League Rookie of the Year. And this series against the Cardinals will allow the voters to see the top two rookies, JJ Wetherholt and Stewart, go head-to-head.

Stewart's 6th-inning three-run home run provided the needed spark to beat the Cardinals tonight. Before Stewart's home run, the Reds had three hits on the night. Stewart became the third fastest Cincinnati Red since 1920 to reach 100 RBIs in his career. Stewart has provided this team a historic season and unless you are a Cardinals homer, it is pretty clear who is the NL Rookie of the Year.

Pagan Nearly Gives the Game Away

The Reds were up 5-2 going into the top of the 9th inning with their closer Emilio Pagan on the mound. Pagan immediately hit Wetherhold with a pitch before getting Ivan Herrera to fly out to TJ Friedl. Then, Alec Burleson grounded out to first. With two outs, Pagan gave up a home run to Jordan Walker to cut the score to 5-4. Jose Fermin followed with a double and advanced on a wild pitch by Pagan. Luckily, Masyn Winn grounded out to Pagan to end the game and secure the Reds' win.

Up Next

The Reds and Cardinals will play their fifth game and final game of the series on Thursday afternoon. Brady Singer will start on the mound for the Reds while Michael McGreevy will start for St. Louis. The Reds will look to win this five- game series and send the Cardinals home losers.

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