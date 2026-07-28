Sal Stewart Sets Historic Reds Rookie Record, Strengthens Rookie of the Year Case

Sal Stewart continues to impress this season. On Tuesday, he did something no other Cincinnati Reds rookie has done before him as he looks to cement his name as the Rookie of the Year frontrunner.

Stewart's Consistent Rookie Campaign Is Impressive

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting an RBI-sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader versus the Cleveland Guardians, Stewart collected his 20th RBI of the month. That makes three calendar months that he has done so; no other Reds' rookie has ever done that in a single season. Stewart hit his 22nd home run of the season in the third inning and drove in two on a single in the fourth. He recorded 20 or more RBI in April, June and July.

On the season, the 22-year-old is slashing .256/.333/.480 with 22 home runs, 79 RBI, 23 doubles, and 12 stolen bases. Earlier this month, he surpassed Reds legend Frank Robinson for the most home runs before the All-Star break with 19. Robinson holds the record for the most home runs in a season for a Reds rookie with 38. That record was set in 1956. It's a long shot, but can Stewart make a run at the record that has stood for 70 years?

Is Sal Stewart the Rookie of the Year Front Runner?

Jul 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits an RBI-sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart's season has been incredible. He was a catalyst for the Reds' early success in April, where they led the division and had 20 wins before the calendar flipped to May. In April, he hit seven home runs, had 26 RBI, and stole seven bases. In Spring Training, he was selected to be the team's cleanup hitter, hitting between Elly De La Cruz and Eugenio Suarez. Now, he's hitting in the two-hole behind De La Cruz, where he's had great success.

St. Louis Cardinals' rookie JJ Wetherholt is among the leading candidates along with Stewart for Rookie of the Year. Here is how they compare offensively this season.

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a base hit in the first inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart leads Wetherholt in games played (104), hits (100), home runs (22), RBI (79), stolen bases (12), batting average (.256), slugging percentage (.470), OPS (.812), and OPS+ (116). The only categories the Reds' rookie trails Wetherholt in are WAR, on-base percentage, and plate appearances. Wetherholt was not selected to the All-Star team, where Stewart was.

Jonathan India was the last Cincinnati Red to win Rookie of the Year. He won the award in 2021. Before India, Scott Williamson won the award in 1999, Chris Sabo in 1988, Pat Zachry in 1976, Johnny Bench in 1968, Tommy Helms in 1966, Pete Rose in 1963 and Frank Robinson in 1956.