Cincinnati Reds' Offense Non-Existent in 7-0 Loss vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds kicked off their road series with the St Louis Cardinals with a win on Friday night. That meant a win on Saturday night would give the team their third straight series win since play resumed after the All-Star break.

Unfortunately, a sweep will not be possible for the Reds in St. Louis. The Reds were blown out of the ballpark in a 7-0 contest.

So, how did the Reds move to 48-55 and 7-23 in the National League Central? Let's break down all the depressing action from Saturday's loss.

Strong Start, Tough Finish

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Greene was on the mound for the Reds on Saturday night. In the first five innings of work, Greene looked like his dominant self. However, the Reds right-hander left the game battered by the Cardinals' offense.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, things really got away from Greene. The Reds' flame-thrower left the game after 5.1 innings, during which he allowed 6 runs and struck out 3 on 89 pitches.

After his brutal season debut against the Baltimore Orioles, Greene had settled in during his last few starts. But Saturday's showing looked more like the rusty pitcher who missed most of the first half of the season.

Making Matters Worse

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) hits a single in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greene fizzling out on the mound was tough, but the Reds' offense not picking up any of the slack for their starting pitcher may have been worse.

We've written a story like this so many times this season that it's hard to keep track. Cardinals starter Andre Pallante had his way with the Reds lineup.

Pallante went seven innings, giving up just two hits and no runs and striking out eight. Not taking anything away from Pallante's performance, but the Reds continue to be a dreadful offensive team.

Series On The Line

Jul 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals will see Andrew Abbott taking on Kyle Leahy. Still a lot on the line in this one, as the winner will take the series.

After Sunday's game is when things get interesting for the Reds. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall has said the front office will make some decisions on the future of this roster.

Even if this team were to make the postseason, it would mirror their "Thanks for coming out" appearance they had last season against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The franchise will be changing soon. Just how much has yet to be determined.