Shocking Reds Trade Deadline Report Raises Major Questions

Just days after Brady Singer appeared to be one of the Reds' most likely trade candidates, the organization's plans may have taken a dramatic turn. According to a new report from The Athletic, Cincinnati is now expected to keep the veteran right-hander through the remainder of the season, with the possibility of extending him a qualifying offer once he reaches free agency.

“The Cincinnati Reds appear likely to hold potential free-agent right-hander Brady Singer and potentially make him a qualifying offer at the end of the season, a person briefed on their thinking granted anonymity to discuss the plans tells The Athletic," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote.

The Reds did a similar thing with Nick Martinez two years ago. They did not trade him at the deadline and offered him the Qualifying Deal in the offseason, which he accepted.

This Would Be a Big Surprise

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't think anyone saw this coming, but then again, does anything this front office does surprise people?

The Reds have a clear opportunity to improve their future by trading a starting pitcher who has posted an ERA under 3.00 over the past two months. Instead, if they choose to hold onto him, they'll continue down the path of mediocrity. More and more, it feels like the organization is content hovering around .500 rather than making the difficult decisions necessary to build a legitimate championship contender, and it's easy to understand why so many fans are frustrated.

Nick Krall had this to say earlier in the season.

“If we can keep our heads above water, we have a shot to hang in there," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon in June. "You’re going to have to take some more time before we can figure out exactly who we are and what we can do.”

The Reds are 16 games back in the division, five and a half games back of the third and final Wild Card spot. They're also five games under .500. There is simply no reason not to sell and improve your organization for the future.

If the Reds hold onto Singer, it'll be just another head scratching move by the front office.

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