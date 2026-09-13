Singer, Ashcraft Struggle Big in Reds' 13-9 Loss to Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds were outscored 34-1 between the series finale against the Dodgers and Friday night's game in Milwaukee. Originally slated to start at second base was Matt McLain. He was scratched from the lineup, with Ke'Bryan Hayes replacing him and Juan Brito sliding over from third base to second base defensively.

It's been a rough week for the Reds. They were swept in their three-game series in Los Angeles before traveling to Milwaukee for the weekend series. The Reds’ 20-0 loss on Friday was their worst shutout loss in franchise history.

The Reds offense showed up to work on Saturday, but 13 runs from the Brewers against Singer and Graham Ashcraft were too much to overcome. The bullpen outside of Ashcraft did not allow a baserunner. The Reds made it interesting in the top half of the eighth inning, but the Brewers offense was too much for Reds pitching. Let's discuss everything that happened in the Reds’ 13-9 loss to the Brewers.

Home Runs And Walks Haunt Brady Singer

Sep 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singer has struggled in each of his last two starts against the Brewers. He set a career high in walks his last time out with six and allowed six earned runs. On Saturday, he gave up eight runs on eight hits and three home runs; he walked five in four innings.

It's been a rough season for the veteran right-hander. After winning 14 games with a 4.03 ERA in his debut season with the Reds, he lost his 14th game of the season on Saturday, which is also a career high in that category. He failed to throw a first-pitch strike to nine of the 25 batters he faced, and only 56 of his 95 pitches were strikes.

The Offense Decided To Wake Up

Sep 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Juan Brito (46) reacts after hitting a two run home run in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, Eugenio Suarez gave the Reds their first run of the series in the second when he took Shane Drohan deep for his 23rd home run of the season. The Reds had been held scoreless for the previous 15 innings. The offense struck the Brewers for three more in the fourth when six batters came to the plate and chased Drohan from the game.

After a Suarez lead-off the inning with a walk, JJ Bleday snapped an 0-21 streak with an RBI double that scored Suarez from first. Juan Brito followed Bleday with a two-run home run that tied the game at five. That was Brito's second home run of the season and of his career.

The Reds made it interesting in the eighth inning. Six straight batters recorded a hit off of relievers Kyle Harrison and Aaron Ashby, scoring four runs, but it wasn't enough to mount a serious comeback.

Elly De La Cruz remains red-hot this month. He gets two more hits and now has seven multi-hit games in September and has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games. This stretch of baseball is the best of his career to this point, and he is showing everyone the potential he possesses to become the best player on the planet one day.

Looking To Avoid The Sweep On Sunday

Sep 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) walks to the dugout after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia (not pictured) during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have outscored the Reds 82-53 this season and have won all but one series against them this season. Cincinnati looks to avoid the sweep and a 0-6 week on Sunday in the series finale and the final matchup against Milwaukee this season.

Chase Burns will start for the Reds on Sunday with Brandon Williamson piggybacking off of him out of the bullpen. Burns was untouchable in his last outing in Los Angeles. He did not allow a hit with just one walk and five strikeouts in three innings pitched. The Brewers have yet to name a starter for the series finale.

The Reds fall to 10 games under .500 and are now 69-79 and are now days away from being eliminated from playoff contention. After a hopeful start to the season, a bullpen collapse, poor defense, and underwhelming starting pitching outside of Chase Burns have been the biggest reasons why the team failed this season.