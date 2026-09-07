Reds Make Tough Roster Decision After Ke’Bryan Hayes Returns

The Cincinnati Reds made a somewhat surprising roster move on Monday afternoon when they activated infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes from the injured list. They decided to send Edwin Arroyo back down to Triple-A Louisville.

Hayes has been on the injured list since late October with a strain in his left groin.

Juan Brito Has Outperformed Edwin Arroyo

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Juan Brito (46) singles against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arroyo has performed well in the minor leagues this season, but he's really struggled in the bigs. In the six games since being promoted, Arroyo was 1-for-18 with no extra-base hits and just one walk. He struck out seven times in those six games.

Juan Brito, who the Reds promoted when the rosters expanded in September, has played much better than Arroyo. In four games, Brito is hitting .364 with two extra-base hits and two walks. Brito was struggling with Triple-A Louisville before getting the call and although it's a small sample size, he's put together quality at-bats with the Reds.

The biggest thing Arroyo needs to work on is his plate discipline. He's chasing 39% of the time in the big leagues and 38% of the time in Triple-A. That approach very rarely works in the majors.

Reds Take on the Dodgers in LA on Monday Night

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) leaves the game against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds are set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night at 9:10 ET. Chase Burns will start on the mound for Cincinnati, although he's expected to pitch just a couple of innings. Brandon Williamson is expected to come on in relief of Burns.

Here is the Reds' lineup for Monday's matchup:

Hector Rodriguez - Right Field Elly De La Cruz - Shortstop Sal Stewart - First Base JJ Bleday - LF Tyler Stephenson - C Eugenio Suarez - DH Matt McLain - Second Base Carlos Jorge - Centerfield Ke'Bryan Hayes - Third Base

The Dodgers have called up Emmet Sheehan to start against the Reds on Monday.

Sheehan hasn't pitched in the majors since Aug. 2 against the Boston Red Sox. He was optioned to Triple-A following that outing and briefly returned to the big-league roster in mid-August, but didn't appear in a game before being sent back down.

The right-hander has made 20 starts for the Dodgers this season, posting a 5.29 ERA with 108 strikeouts across 95.1 innings.

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