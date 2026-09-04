Struggling Reds Infielder Named 'Player to Watch' for September

The Cincinnati Reds have an outside shot at making a run at the postseason, but it's not very realistic. As a result, it seems like their focus is on the future of the franchise. They should be looking toward next year and beyond.

The Reds have a few talented players on their roster, but they need to see more from struggling players like Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte, and a few others heading into next year, even if it's in Triple-A.

Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated recently ranked the Reds as the No. 23 team in the league right now while listing McLain as the player to watch down the stretch.

Reds Need Matt McLain to Turn it Around in September

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) prepares to bat during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Simply put, it’s been a disaster of a season for McLain. Three years ago, the 2021 first-round pick looked like a budding star, putting up a 3.2 fWAR and 129 wRC+ in 89 games as a rookie," Phillips wrote. "But a shoulder injury cost him all of the ‘24 season, and in the two years since returning, he’s hit .206/.293/.340 in just over 1,000 plate appearances.

"He’s managed 28 homers and 34 steals during that time and is still just 27, so the Reds may continue to give him ample opportunity to prove he can be a part of their core. But the longer the struggles continue, the more questions will be asked about his future role with the team."

McLain was expected to be one of the most important players for this generation of Reds baseball. Instead, he's struggled mightily since his productive rookie campaign in 2023. If the Reds are going to turn their franchise around, they need to see some life from McLain down the stretch.

McLain has struggled this season. He's slashing .188/.285/.336 with a 73 OPS+. He's struggled across the board and ranks near the bottom of the league in Batting Run Value. He's striking out a lot and it doesn't seem like a problem that's going away anytime soon.

The Reds need to plan for the future, and they need to find a consistent second baseman. If it's going to be McLain, he needs to prove his worth to the Reds in September.

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