Suárez's Three-Run Home Run Lifts Reds to 9-7 Win in Rainy Conditions vs. Pirates

It was looking like another disappointing loss in the making, with the Cincinnati Reds trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 in the top of the ninth after letting go of a 6-4 lead. A double play dampened what looked like a promising rally to lead off the inning. But instead of finishing the inning on the losing end of another tough loss, the Reds flipped the script into a 9-7 rallying win to clinch the series in Pittsburgh.

In another back-and-forth game, the Reds led the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 entering the bottom of the seventh. Then, the all-too familiar script resurfaced yet again. The Reds' bullpen couldn't hold the lead... but it didn't cost them the game this time.

Pittsburgh scored three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to flip a 6-4 deficit into a 7-6 lead. But the Reds weren't about to let this game slip away. Not this time.

In the ninth, the Reds rallied. Edwin Arroyo and Elly De La Cruz both reached to lead off the inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, Eugenio Suárez golfed a pitch high in the air to right that cleared the fence to give the Reds a 9-7 lead.

Chase Petty came on in the bottom of the ninth to close out the game, giving the Reds the win and the series victory. The Reds are now 39-42, and they can sweep the Pirates tomorrow in Pittsburgh.

9th Inning Rally

Jun 24, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

This is the kind of rally that gives fans even a little bit of hope. Down 7-6, after the bullpen had given up the lead, the Reds rallied against Pirates' left-handed reliever Gregory Soto. Three runs on two hits and two walks. That's having quality at-bats and getting runners in. That's what the Brewers do, and the Reds did that Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Chase Burns Sizzles Despite Getting into Trouble

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In a back-and-forth game, Reds' ace Chase Burns held his own and still managed to pitch into the 7th inning. While he didn't record an out in the 7th, he pitched six+ innings and struck out 10 Pirates' hitters... without allowing a walk.

Despite allowing five earned runs on nine hits, Burns still got after the Pirates' lineup. He threw 66 of 93 pitches for strikes. Unfortunately, the Pirates hit him hard, with two doubles and a home run. That home run was a three-run home run by Brandon Lowe in the bottom of the third that gave the Pirates a 4-1 lead.

Burns's next start will be Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee, against Brewers' right-handed ace Jacob Misiorowski. That will be a fun matchup to see.

Bullpen Rocky Again

Jun 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson (46) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What else is new? Leading 6-4 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Reds' bullpen couldn't hold the lead and allowed two earned runs in two innings, giving up a 6-4 lead and turning it into a 7-6 deficit.

Burns was charged with a fifth earned run after allowing Jared Triolo to lead off with a double in the 7th. Still, though, the bullpen couldn't hold the lead. With two outs and nobody on, Sam Moll allowed back-to-back walks before Ryan O'Hearn singled to right to tie the game. Tejay Antone came in to keep the game tied entering the 8th.

Unfortunately, that's when Caleb Ferguson allowed a go-ahead home run to Esmerlyn Valdez with one out. Valdez was pinch-hitting for Tyler Callihan, and hit what looked like a pop-fly home run that barely cleared the right field wall to go out.

Rainy Conditions

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) hits a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Quick aside, even though this is one of my takeaways from today. I don't know how these two teams played today's game. It was raining throughout, heck the game was delayed 36 minutes due to rain at the start. The field looked sloppy. There weren't that many fans in the stands. It just looked like an environment that wasn't suited for baseball.

It may not have been Bristol last year, but it wasn't pretty to watch.

On Deck

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the New York Mets in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The series finale is Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh, with the Reds going for the sweep.

Brady Singer (3-6, 4.81 ERA) will look to build on his best start of the season Monday night against Milwaukee when he faces Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller (5-5, 4.89 ERA).

First pitch is at 1:35 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.