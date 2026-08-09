After sweeping the Athletics earlier this week, the Cincinnati Reds have now lost two straight and just their second series since the All-Star break.

The offense could not string anything together. Eugenio was the only true offense, recording the only extra-base hit for the Reds. Let's break down what went wrong in Saturday's 8-2 loss.

Reds Hitters Could Not Touch Andrew Alvarez, Show Life Versus Nats Bullpen

Aug 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Alvarez (54) throws to the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvarez was extremely efficient against the Reds' hitters. The team recorded just three hits against the left-hander: Dane Myers singled in the first, Noelvi Marte singled in the second, and Sal Stewart singled in the sixth. Alvarez threw just 73 pitches before being pulled in the sixth. Matt McLain drew the only walk against him. Jose Trevino and Ke'Bryan Hayes were the only strikeouts for Alvarez.

Once the Nationals turned to the bullpen, the offense started to show signs of life. After Stewart's single, the Nationals went with right-hander Max Kranick to face the right-handed hitting Myers and Suarez. After Myers popped out, Suarez promptly launched a two-run home run to tie the game in the sixth. The Reds' only extra-base hit of the game.

Burns' Struggles With Command As Nationals Tag Burns With Five Earned Runs

Aug 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into Saturday, Burns had recorded 13 consecutive winning decisions. That would have given him the most for the Reds in 70 years. Burns was effective early, only allowing a walk through the first two innings with three strikeouts. He ran into a little trouble in the third. Jose Tena singled to lead off the inning.

After a Jacob Young fly-out, CJ Abrams doubled to put runners in scoring position. Abimelec Ortiz followed with a single to bring both runners home to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead to finish the bottom of the third. They got to him again in the bottom of the sixth. He allowed a double, a single, a double, and a walk that loaded the bases. The Nationals scored a run in the inning, ending Burns' day with one out in the inning.

Burns struggled with command at times. 64 of his 96 pitches were for strikes. His final line was 5 1/3 innings with five earned runs, six hits, six strikeouts, and three walks. He tied his season high in runs allowed. He is now 13-2 with a 2.61 ERA on the season. The question remains, what will the Reds do with him as the season continues?

Nationals Tag Reds Bullpen Late

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sam Moll, who inherited the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the sixth, allowed a two-run double that scored two; Elly De La Cruz threw out the third runner at the plate to record the second out. Moll allowed two hits in the inning. Ron Marinaccio made his team debut in the bottom of the seventh. After a perfect seventh, he allowed a walk and two runs on two hits in the eighth. He was acquired via waiver claim after the Pirates designated him for assignment on August 3.

The Reds Look To Avoid Sweep

Aug 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Athletics in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss, the Reds fall to 56-60 on the season. On Sunday, Brady Singer gets the start as they look to avoid their first series sweep since being swept by the Brewers in late June. The Reds now sit 5 1/2 games back of the final Wild Card spot.