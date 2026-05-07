Tejay Antone Delivers Epic Performance in Emotional Return with Reds

The Cincinnati Reds suffered their sixth straight loss on Wednesday night. It wasn't just the continuation of a losing streak, but the third straight night that the Chicago Cubs have danced on the field, celebrating a magical win.

Almost everything about this week at Wrigley Field has been a nightmare. I say almost, because finding positives in a time like this is what keeps the pulse of the fanbase. Luckily for Reds fans, relief pitcher Tejay Antone brought plenty on Wednesday night for everyone to be proud of.

Wednesday's game had everyone in a glass case of emotions. But no one's emotions were more worked up than Antone and his family, who made the trip to Chicago.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antone's journey can easily be described as resilient. The veteran pitcher basically lives by the John Cena motto of "Never give up!" On Wednesday, Antone took the mound for the first time since 2024. Antone had to have Tommy John surgery for a third time after a short 2024 campaign. If you were to ask Antone if it was all worth it, in this moment, he wouldn't even think twice about his answer.

Antone came into the game in the bottom of the eighth, with the Reds still down 4-2. It felt like a moment where manager Terry Francona could put the reliever in a spot with less stress than normal. However, coming back after a third major surgery brings its own kind of emotions.

Not only did Antone bring the fire in his return to the hill, but he looked as if he hadn't even missed a beat since his absence.

With his family emotional in the crowd, Antone delivered a near-perfect inning for the Reds. His one inning of work ended with two strikeouts and a fiery response as he walked to the dugout.

It's easy to talk about the negatives from Wednesday's loss to the Cubs. However, the conversation should be about Antone's performance. I mean, this is the kind of moment that Disney would make a movie out of.

May 6, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) is tagged out at home by Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly (15) during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the storybook return would not finish with the good guys getting the win. Thankfully, the beauty of baseball is that there is always tomorrow.

The Reds will finish their series with the Cubs tomorrow, before heading home to take on the Houston Astros in a weekend series. They may not be able to win the series in Chicago, but at least they can play spoiler to a sweep.