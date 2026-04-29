Terry Francona Reveals 'Big Factor' in Elly De La Cruz' Defensive Improvements
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Don't look now, but the Cincinnati Reds are looking like one of the best teams in MLB. Sure, it's only April, but that doesn't mean the fanbase can't get excited about the team's play so far this season.
On Tuesday night, fans were buzzing after the team's series-opening 7-2 win against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. It was a game filled with the usual that has kept this team in its winning ways. Long balls blasted by Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart continued to prove they are the offense. However, it was De La Cruz's glove that really got people talking.
Flashing The Leather
In the top of the second, De La Cruz made a play that would have Peter Gammons, Harold Reynolds, and John Kruk salivating to call the web gem on an episode of Baseball Tonight. Sorry, I'm old and miss baseball talk on ESPN.
Reds fans have long known that De La Cruz's bat was going to be his biggest strength in the big leagues. Now, it appears his glove is taking shape as well.
Big Factor
On Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith shared what Terry Francona had to say about De La Cruz's defensive improvements this season. It shouldn't be a surprise for fans to know that Ke'Bryan Hayes has been a major factor.
“Guys see him and see how he goes about it. It’s not luck. He’s blessed. His hands and feet are spectacular. Also, you watch him every day and he does it right every day. Guys have taken cue from him," said Francona.
Francona couldn't hide how impressed he was by De La Cruz's play in the top of the second. The Reds manager said the play was one of the most physically impressive plays one could ever see. That's pretty high praise for the shortstop.
A Star In Progress
De La Cruz is on the cusp of legendary status within the city of Cincinnati. So, it doesn't hurt to have a Gold Glove third baseman in Hayes.
In the last two seasons, De La Cruz has led the league in errors. In 29 games this season, the Reds' shortstop has only committed three errors. It appears the defense is rapidly catching up to the young shortstop's must-see offense.
The Reds will have a chance to win their fifth straight series when they take the field on Thursday against the Rockies. Another highlight night by De La Cruz may keep this team hot as they roll into May.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93