Terry Francona Calls Out Latest Leak Involving Reds Roster

Earlier this week, a report surfaced from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that Eugenio Suarez and TJ Friedl were placed on waivers.

Players are placed on waivers all the time, but it's usually a confidential process where fans and the media aren't in the know. However, in this case, someone apparently leaked the information and Reds manager Terry Francona is not happy about it.

"It’s supposed to be confidential," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith ahead of Friday's game vs. the Chicago Cubs. "For people that don’t keep it confidential, shame on them. You’re in a spot of leadership for whatever organization. You need to respect that. When it’s not respected, it pisses me off."

Suarez is back in the lineup on Friday, batting fifth and playing third base. TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup.

Why Francona is Upset

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) looks out to the field before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's easy to understand why Francona would be frustrated that this information got out. Since the waiver process is supposed to be confidential, leaking that information puts both the organization and the players involved in an uncomfortable situation.

Friedl and Suarez will likely now have to answer questions about their future while trying to finish out the season.

Francona has long been known as a players’ manager, and his reaction makes it clear he has their backs. The fact that someone in a position of leadership would leak confidential information involving his players clearly didn’t sit well with him.

Rodriguez Gets an Opportunity

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez (43) celebrates with Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz (44) after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since he was promoted from Triple-A Louisville, Reds outfielder Hector Rodriguez has mostly been in a bench role when a left-hander starter is on the mound. However, after he hit two home runs on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, Rodriguez is back in the lineup, batting ninth and playing right field against left-handed starter David Peterson.

In the minors, Rodriguez struggled against lefties, slashing .220/.275/.371 with nine extra-base hits compared to .300/.380/.612 with 38 extra-base hits against right-handed pitchers.

But the Reds are doing the right thing here. If they eventually want him to become an everyday player rather than a platoon outfielder, they need to give him opportunities to face left-handed pitching and see if he can make the necessary adjustments.

The Reds and Cubs will square off at 2:20 ET on Friday afternoon. Rhett Lowder is set to start on the mound for Cincinnati.

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