Surprising Update on Eugenio Suárez and TJ Friedl After Reds Place Them on Waivers

The Cincinnati Reds have an answer on Eugenio Suarez and TJ Friedl after surprisingly placing both veterans on waivers earlier this week.

Suarez and Friedl both cleared waivers and will remain with the Reds, meaning none of the other 29 teams claimed them.

The Reds placed both players on waivers earlier in the week, giving teams 48 hours to claim them and take on the remainder of their contracts.

Both players will remain with the Reds for now. Cincinnati could still designate either player for assignment, which would allow them to sign elsewhere, but that would be somewhat surprising. Suarez and Friedl are both well-liked in the clubhouse, and the Reds would still be responsible for the remainder of their contracts.

Alfredo Duno Returns with a Bang

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reds top prospect Alfredo Duno returned to action on Wednesday night after missing nearly a month with a right hamstring injury.

On Wednesday night, he made his return to the lineup with Double-A Chattanooga.

He didn't miss a beat, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. Duno has played in 19 games with Double-A Chattanooga since being promoted from High-A Dayton. In 82 plate appearances, the 20-year-old is slashing .314/.415/.543 with 10 extra-base hits, including three home runs.

Duno's strength has alway been hit offensive approach. For him, it'll all come down to his defense.

"Duno can likely stay behind the plate at his size, but not if he gets much bigger," Baseball America wrote. "Just 10 catchers in MLB history have caught at least 500 games while weighing 245 pounds or more, though AJ Pierzynski and Salvador Perez show it can be done."

Brady Singer Plans to Make Next Start

Aug 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer got a little banged up on Tuesday when he slid on the grass trying to field and groundball and landed on his side.

Reds manager Terry Francona said Singer woke up a little sore, but Singer downplayed it and said he will be ready for his next start.

“No, no, no. Totally fine," Singer told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Just be ready in six days."

You have to applaud Singer for doing whatever he can to take the ball every fifth day for his team.

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