Terry Francona Provides Encouraging Update on Eugenio Suarez

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona met with reporters ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Washington Nationals and provided an update on infielder Eugenio Suarez.

He will resume hitting on Tuesday and his MRI has been moved up to Thursday, according to WLWT's Charlie Clifford.

Francona added that Suarez will likely travel with the team on the upcoming roadtrip and continue to ramp up. After he feels ready and healthy, he will likely go on a short minor league rehab assignment.

Suarez last played on April 22 and is on the injured list with a strained oblique. In 25 games, he is slashing .231/.300/.363 with six extra-base hits.

Sal Stewart 2nd Place in Early Rookie of the Year Voting

May 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Sal Stewart (27) waits on deck to bat against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

MLB.com surveyed 39 MLB.com experts to see who their early votes for National League Rookie of the Year would be. Here are the results:

Nolan McLean | Mets Sal Stewart | Reds JJ Wetherholt | Cardinals Knnor Griffin | Pirates Moises Ballesteros | Cubs

"Stewart is another rookie who had an impressive debut in 2025 (five homers in 18 games) and is living up to those first impressions in 2026," MLB.com wrote. "He led all NL rookies outright in homers (10) and RBIs (30) entering play Monday, and was tied for the rookie lead in doubles (seven), while his .812 OPS ranked second. Stewart has been a major reason why the Reds are helping make the NL Central the best division in baseball this season."

Stewart is slashing .245/.328/.484 with 17 extra-base hits and 8 stolen bases. However, he's been in a bit of a slump recently.

In his last 11 games, he's slashing .136/.191/.227 with two extra-base hits.

He spoke to Mark Sheldon about his recent struggled.

“Pitchers were adjusting to me and I realized what they were doing, but I was just missing them," Stewart said. "Obviously, that happens. There’s going to be ups and downs and that’s the game. I feel like there’s things I needed to clean up and I feel like I work to do that. I want to get back on track and stick to who I am, which is [hitting] middle of the field.”

Rookies are always going to go through ups and downs during the season and Stewart is no different. He's a talented kid and there is no doubt that he'll come out of the slump.

The Reds are back in action on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:40 ET against the Nationals.