Sal Stewart's Value to the Cincinnati Reds is More than Just His Bat

The Cincinnati Reds watched as Sal Stewart put together a huge breakout month to begin the year before earning the National League Rookie of the Month honors for March and April. But during the backend of April and the beginning of May, Stewart has slumped in a huge way. He's been one of the worst hitters in the Reds lineup, but manager Terry Francona has stuck with Stewart in the lineup every day while keeping him in the cleanup spot.

One of the big reasons that Stewart has remained in the lineup is his positional versatility.

Sal Stewart's Defensive Versatility is a Weapon for the Reds

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) runs for third on a Tyler Stephenson double in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“That, I’m very pleased with,” Stewart said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “Being able to play first, second and third (base) gives Tito more options. I want to be elite at all of those positions to give the team the best chance. I’m very happy with that. I hope to continue with that.”

Stewart has played a lot at first base this season, which is because Matt McLain is their everyday second baseman and Ke'Bryan Hayes is their everyday third baseman. But these two have struggled as much as anybody in Cincinnati.

As a result, when McLain and Hayes get days off, Stewart moves around on defense. He's able to play all three positions for the Reds, which is a big benefit for the team.

Sal Stewart Has a Very Bright Future With the Reds

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“We put a lot on his plate,” manager Terry Francona said. “He has handled everything we’ve put. He’s probably going to get better. That’s exciting for us.”

Stewart has been asked to do as much as any rookie in the league this year. The fact that he's slumping is part of the process for a majority of rookies.

“It’s been great,” Reds bench coach and infield coach Freddie Benavides said. “He’s coming along. He has definitely improved over the last year. He had never done it (at first base), and now he’s consistently doing it. You’re watching his instincts take over. That’s good to see.”

Stewart may have struggled over the last few weeks, but his future with the team is very bright. He has multiple roles on defense and huge potential on offense. Once he makes the adjustments at the plate, he's going to be back to crushing the ball in Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.