Terry Francona Provides Timeline for Elly De La Cruz's Return to Reds

The Reds placed shortstop Elly De La Cruz on the injured list on Monday with a hamstring strain. De La Cruz hit a ball in the gap on Sunday, but came up limping around first base.

Before Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals, Terry Francona spoke to the media and provided an update on De La Cruz.

"So he got a scan and it's kind of between a grade one and two," Francona told Mike Petraglia. "He got a, it's not a PRP injection, but it's something very similar for soft tissue. He will be a couple of days just getting treatment. Depending on how he feels, we will start letting him do some things. The best timeline I can give you is in a couple of weeks, he will be re-scanned. That could change on how he's doing, but it's probably going to be close to that."

Hamstring injuries often take time and patience to deal with because they are very easy to re-aggravate. While the Reds will certainly miss him, the worst thing they could do is rush him back, only for him to hurt it again.

"You never want to lose him, but I thought he did a good thing of pulling up and not tearing that thing," Francona continued. "Because that would have been not good. I've been around him as long as you guys, but I've seen how he responds and heals, it wouldn't surprise me if he'd be on the quick end."

"He didn't even want to go on the IL, which I respect."

Edwin Arroyo's Role on This Roster

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With De La Cruz on the injured list, the Reds promoted Edwin Arroyo. Arroyo is in the starting lineup, playing second base, and batting 8th on Monday.

"I talked to PK and actually talked to Edwin, too," Francona said. "He's played more second probably than anywhere else, that's probably his most comfortable decision right now. My guess is you'll see him at short and second, maybe even at third depending on what is going on. He has done a really good job at Triple-A. He's young. I told him, don't try to be something you're not."

Arroyo has appeared in 18 games at second base for the Bats this season, 33 games at shortstop, and 4 games at third base.

In 53 games, he is slashing .323/.383/.562 with 25 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases, including 11 home runs.