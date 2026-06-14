Terry Francona's Comments on Reds' Offensive Struggles Won't Win Anyone Over

A rain delay would only delay the inevitable for the Cincinnati Reds in their 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday resulted in the Reds dropping their fifth straight series in what has become a disappointing start to the month of June.

A lot of the negative talk around this team has been about the bullpen. However, it's time for the offense to take center stage. The Reds had eight hits on Sunday that resulted in three runs, but once again, the team left a staggering 16 runners on base in the loss. After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to the media about the offense's struggles.

Stating The Obvious

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) returns to the dugout after relieving pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Sometimes for us, runs are harder to come by than we want them to be," Francona said in a clip shared by Chatterbox Sports.

That comment is stating the painfully obvious for this team. On Saturday, the team had just three hits in their 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. Even in victory, it was a performance that has become all too familiar for this team.

The Reds rank 28th in the league in team batting average at .229 and 21st in runs scored with 290. Clearly, those numbers are unacceptable, and if they continue, this season will be a deflating failure.

Looking For Hope

Jun 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Being negative all the time about this team can honestly become exhausting. Piling on when things don't look like they can get better isn't helping anyone. So, let's turn to focusing on the positive for a moment.

Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte is making the most of his latest stint in Cincinnati. No one had a better series against the Diamondbacks than Marte. The Reds need a slugger, and Marte was just that as he hit a home run in each game this weekend.

Add that Elly De La Cruz's return is imminent, and maybe, just maybe, the Reds can find a little life ahead of the MLB All-Star break.

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Sadly, dreaming isn't going to do anything at the moment. This offense is simply not good enough, and it's just a matter of time before changes will be made.

Francona's comments on Sunday were less than encouraging, but what else can be said? This team is in the middle of June, and they are exactly what the numbers show at this moment. Point fingers at whoever you feel needs to be blamed, but make sure they are first pointed at the roster construction of this squad.