The Brutal Truth Regarding Hunter Greene's Latest Injury

The Cincinnati Reds dropped the series opener with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday night.

From the very first inning, it was clear this would be a tough game for the Reds. The team had to lean on their bullpen to start the game due to injuries that have stacked up in the starting pitching rotation.

The team recently revealed the news that Hunter Greene will need surgery to repair his UCL after dealing with a sore right elbow.

This announcement was just a brutal blow for a team that isn't out of the playoff race, but this injury is more than just this season.

The Future Isn't Bright

Jul 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The ligament was failing," Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall told Mark Sheldon on Friday night. "It’s going to be some sort of procedure around the ligament. It is not going to be known until they go in, have the surgery and then find out what’s inside.”

While there's still so much uncertainty surrounding how serious the injury is, Greene could miss the majority of the 2027 season. That's if there's even a season at all next season.

Coming into the 2026 season, the Reds' greatest strength was their starting rotation. Now, it's barely being held together.

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Greene and Nick Lodolo were big pieces of the starting rotation this season. Both also started the season on the injured list.

Add that Brandon Williamson and Rhett Lowder have both been on the injured list this season as well, and you have a unit that has felt snake bit all season long.

Greene has only made five starts this season, and it was a very up and down five starts. The Reds right-hander will finish his season 2-2 with an ERA of 6.83.

What Could Have Been

Jul 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What-if may very well be the painful term that describes Greene's tenure with the Reds. Greene won't be a free agent until 2030, but there is a club option for 2029.

Rumors prior to this season's trade deadline were swirling that the Reds may or may not have been open to moving Greene. Although it seems like he would have more than likely failed any physical after a potential trade.

What should have been one of the greatest starting rotations in the franchise's history has quickly become a distant memory. Greene's future is uncertain and that means the Reds' future is uncertain.