The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds' front office has to understand how important this offseason is. While we may not know if baseball is even going to be played in 2027, the Reds have to be prepared to have a roster that is more competitive than it was this season.

There are many holes that have to be filled, and that starts with a closer look at the 2027 free agent class.

If the Reds are willing to spend this winter, there are a few names in free agency that should garner the attention of the front office. There's one name in particular that would make too much sense for the Reds.

The Obvious Choice

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) catches a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds need bats at multiple positions. For this one, we're going to focus on the outfield. There isn't one guaranteed player who has a starting spot for the Reds' outfield in 2027. JJ Bleday is a player who could return in free agency, but the Reds should put a lot of focus on Ian Happ.

Happ's performance in 2026 was at a level above anything the Reds saw from their outfield offense. The former Chicago Cubs outfielder had a .738 OPS, 24 home runs, drove in 68 runs and posted a 2.9 WAR.

Another thing Happ would bring to Cincinnati is a solid glove. Happ is a four-time Gold Glove winner. Sure, that's not something a lot of fans are going to be excited about, given the play of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes in 2026. But Happ would be a player that can be counted on offensively and defensively.

The Cost

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) runs after hitting an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Spotrac, Happ's calculated market value sits at $19.8 million per year. Would the Reds be willing to give the 32-year-old outfielder nearly $40 million for two seasons?

It's the kind of deal that the front office has been on the wrong side of in recent memory. For example, the Mike Moustakas deal is going to go down as one of the worst the team has ever made.

How the Reds will handle free agency is unclear at the moment. Will the team still attempt to build around Elly De La Cruz, or will fans be looking at a blockbuster trade that puts the team in another rebuild?

The future of De La Cruz may be the first dominoe needing to fall before the Reds make additions to the roster this winter. One thing is certain: Happ should absolutely be on the team's radar.