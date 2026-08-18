This Surprising Dane Myers Stat Shows Just How Valuable He’s Been to the Reds

Just a couple of days after Christmas of 2025, the Reds made a trade that was considered pretty low key at the time, but has turned out to a big win for their organization.

They sent outfielder Ethan O'Donnell to the Miami Marlins for outfielder Dane Myers. Myers has always been known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching and his willingness to put his body on the line defensively.

“He’s average-to-above in center field," Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon in December. "Over the last three years, he’s hit .297 against left-handed pitching and a .360 on-base [percentage]. We really think he can help that group."

It’s safe to say Myers has done exactly that and probably more than the Reds could have expected when they acquired him.

Reds Have Had Lots of Success With Myers in the Lineup

Aug 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch-hitter Dane Myers (17) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myers has been especially valuable against left-handed pitching, but his impact goes beyond his individual numbers. As Keegan Nickoson pointed out, the Reds are an impressive 52-37 in games Myers has appeared in this season. The number gets even more interesting when he’s in the starting lineup, with Cincinnati going 25-17 in his 42 starts.

Wins and losses obviously can’t be attributed to one player, but it’s hard to ignore how much success the Reds have had when Myers has been on the field. For a move that received very little attention when it happened, Myers has turned into a pretty important piece for Cincinnati.

On Monday, Myers hit a home run in both games of the doubleheader. His second one came with the Reds down to their last out in the ninth. After his game-tying home run in the ninth, the Reds went on to win on a walk-off single by Elly De La Cruz in the 10th.

“Usually you don’t get to see a guy three innings in relief," Myers told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "So seeing that, kind of seeing him throw from inside the cage and before that at-bat, getting some information from some teammates that faced him in the previous innings, helped a lot."

The front office and Nick Krall have taken plenty of criticism lately, and much of it has been deserved. But there’s no denying they got the Myers trade right. What looked like a minor move at the time has turned into a big win for the Reds, and with Myers under team control through 2029, he should have a chance to be an important part of this organization for years to come.