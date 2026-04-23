Two Cincinnati Reds Prospects Make History on Wednesday

Michael Toglia and Ivan Johnson became the first pair of teammates to hit a home run from both sides of the plate in a single season in Louisville Bats' history on Wednesday.

During their matchup against the Iowa Cubs, Michael Toglia hit two of the team's four home runs. What makes this special is that he hit a home run from each side of the plate. Louisville lost the ballgame 15-9.

Duel Threat Power

Toglia hit his first home run of the game in the top of the fifth inning to give the Bats a 3-2 lead. The distance totaled 445 feet with an exit velocity of 109.3 miles per hour. His second came in his next at-bat in the top of the sixth. This time the ball traveled 361 feet with an exit velocity of 104.2 miles per hour. Toglia went 3-4 with a walk and five RBIs and now has five home runs on the season.

The Reds signed the 2019 first-round pick to a minor league deal this past offseason. When coming through the Rockies organization, he was profiled with raw power from both sides of the plate, but his high strikeout rate has hindered him to this point in his career. In 2024, he broke out with a 25-home run season with the Rockies in 116 games. Don't let him playing with Colorado fool you, the majority of his home runs were actually on the road. 17 of his 25 home runs were on the road in 2024. He hit two in Great American Ballpark that season.

Ivan Johnson accomplished this feat on April 14 against the Toledo Mud Hens. His first home run came from the left side, 102.1 MPH off the bat at 371 feet. His second came in the eighth inning at 104.1 MPH from the right side at 423 feet. The Bats won that game 18-4.

Box Score Recap

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (4) runs the bases on a single hit by third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (not pictured) in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It was a rough outing for Louisville pitchers. Darren McCaughan allowed six runs on six hits in five innings with four strikeouts. Anthony Misiewicz gave up two runs with a hit allowed and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He was followed by Tejay Antone, who pitched just 2/3 of an inning with three hits allowed, two earned runs and was credited with the loss. Yunior Marte only recorded one out, allowing five hits, five earned runs, and a strikeout.

Noelvi Marte had a game at the plate on Wednesday. He went 3-5 with his second home run in as many days. He also stole a base. JJ Bleday keeps his red-hot bat going; he went 1-3 and hit his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning. With Michael Toglia's performance, he is now batting .270 with a .927 OPS. Michael Chavis was 1-4, Ivan Johnson was 2-5, and Will Banfield went 2-4.

Reds Minor League Update

Daytona lost to Jupiter on Wednesday, 7-4. Tyson Lewis has struggled to start the season, batting just .183 with a .530 OPS. He went 1-4 with two strikeouts but did steal two bases. Outside of Kyle Henley, Drew Davies, and Bernard Moon, the Tortugas do not have an everyday hitter batting over .185. Bernard Moon was 0-5 with four strikeouts. Kyle Henley was 1-3 with two walks. Arnaldo Lantigua went 1-4 and hit his first home run of the season. Rafhlmil Torres went 1-4 with three strikeouts. Daytona batters struck out 14 times on Wednesday.

Stharlin Torres made his Single-A debut on Wednesday. He allowed four runs on four hits, with a walk and seven strikeouts. Torres is the Reds’ 23rd-ranked prospect in the organization.

Dayton defeated South Bend 8-5. JP Ortiz pitched five innings, allowing just two hits and two earned runs with five strikeouts, earning his first win at the High-A level. Carlos Sanchez is off to a great start with the Dragons this season. He went 2-3 with two walks, two runs scored, and an RBI. Sanchez is hitting .373 with a .939 OPS this season. Ryan McCrystal continues to impress; he went 2-3 with two RBIs and a walk. McCrystal is hitting .354 with a .924 OPS this season. John Michael Faile and Carter Graham each had a multi-hit game on Wednesday. Alfredo Duno did not play.

Chattanooga won its matchup against the Knoxville Smokies 8-4. Cam Collier went 1-3 with a double and two walks. Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a walk and hit his third home run of the season. Balcazar is hitting .269 with an .812 OPS. Austin Hendrick continues to swing a good bat. He went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

On the mound, Johnathan Lavellee pitched two innings with three strikeouts and a hit allowed. He has not allowed a run in 11 innings this season with 12 strikeouts and has not surrendered a walk. Hunter Parks pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts. He has also not allowed a run this season. The 24-year-old has 16 strikeouts and three walks in 7 1/3 innings this season.

After today's contest at Iowa, Ivan Johnson and Michael Toglia are the first teammates in franchise history to both record a multi-HR game from both sides of the plate in a single season!#MadeInLou pic.twitter.com/xNp1MMuaYD — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) April 22, 2026