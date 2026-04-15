Record Setting Offensive Outburst Carries Louisville Bats In Blowout Victory

The Louisville Bats were back in action on Tuesday versus the Toledo Mud Hens, the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate. The offense was unstoppable, hitting a franchise record seven home runs on 19 hits.

Half a Mile of Home Runs!

The Bats exploded with seven home runs on Sunday, with Ivan Johnson leading the way with two of his own. The total distance of all seven home runs was 2,839 feet. That is over half a mile of home runs. Half a mile is 2,640 feet.

JJ Bleday had the furthest hit ball on the night; his home run traveled 460 feet with an exit velocity of 109.2 miles per hour. Michael Toglia had the hardest home run hit, at 109.5 MPH. Edwin Arroyo, Ivan Johnson, Michael Chavis, and Blake Dunn all homered in Tuesday night's game.

Big Day For The Top Prospects

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) hits the ball in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hector Rodriguez and Edwin Arroyo both had big games. Rodriguez went 4-5 with a RBI and two runs scored, and Edwin Arroyo was 3-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

Rodriguez has been playing well lately. He has at least one hit in all but three of the 12 games played this month. His batting average now sits at .305 with a .955 OPS. More importantly for the 22-year-old, he is walking more frequently, doing so at a 21.4 percent rate this season. For his career, he's never walked more than seven percent in a single season.

For Arroyo, his bat has never been his strong suit, but he wanted to make it a priority to hit the ball in the air more this season.

"I made some adjustments to put the ball more in the air," Arroyo told Charlie Goldsmith during Spring Training. "I had a lot of hits last year. I'd like to have more doubles, triples, and homers. It's coming. I won't force it. It will happen if I put the ball in the air."

So far, he's doing that. He has already matched his home run total from last season with three just 16 games into the year. He is currently slashing .292/.365/.492. His OPS is currently sitting at a career high of .857. With his defensive ability, if his bat continues to perform like it has, he may earn his way onto the big league roster sooner rather than later.

Box Score Recap

Davis Daniel took the mound for Louisville. Tiger's top prospect, Max Clark, was in the lineup for the Mud Hens; he went 2-4. Daniel pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs with three walks and six strikeouts. Yunior Marte, Anthony Misiewicz, and Andrew Chafin succeeded him in relief. Misiewicz and Chafin each allowed a hit and a run in one inning each. Marte pitched 1 1/3 innings with one hit and two strikeouts.

The Bats' offense scored one run or more in every inning other than the seventh. That was the only time they went 1-2-3 in an inning. Blake Dunn went 2-6 with a double and hit his first home run of the year. Michael Chavis was 2-5, JJ Bleday was 2-4, Michael Toglia was 1-4, Will Banfield was 2-5, Francisco Urbaez was 1-5, and Ivan Johnson was 2-3.

On Deck

Game two is on Wednesday in Louisville. Noelvi Marte was optioned down to Triple-A on Monday and may be in the lineup. Jose Franco will make his season debut in Triple-A after being optioned down on April 10. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m.