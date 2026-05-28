Tyler Stephenson Has Become MLB’s Best at Taking Advantage of New Rule

The Cincinnati Reds have had a month of May to remember. A lot of it has been pain, but other parts of the month have been positive.

The Reds end the month with an important series against the Atlanta Braves. But before we get to the weekend series, the Reds earned their third series victory of the month over a Braves-hated rival, the New York Mets.

Yes, it seems like these Reds are finding a balance between the team that was scorching hot in April and the team that looked like they just discovered the game of baseball earlier this month. But to keep things on the positive side, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson has been making a name for himself with MLB's implementation of the ABS Challenge System.

The ABS Challenge System is definitely something hard to get used to if you're an old head like me. Teams having the ability to challenge calls almost feels sacreligious to the game of baseball. Well, unless your team is really good at making challenges.

Eagle Eye

May 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan (64) talks with catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) during a stop in play in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

For the Reds, Stephenson has been on his game when it comes to making challenges in games. At this moment, Stephenson has had 32 successful challenges on the year, putting him as the second -best catcher in the league when it comes to using the ABS system with a 78% success rate.

Even if you still haven't gotten used to seeing challenges during the games, it's nice to know that the Reds' catcher is more than likely right if he is going to make a challenge on a call.

Big Year For Stephenson

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) is embraced by teammates as he returns to the dugout after hitting a home run in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a big year for Stephenson. No player wants to have a forgettable contract year. While the ABS numbers have been a huge positive, will the Reds catcher be able to make himself a constant threat at the plate?

After Tuesday's win over the Mets, Stephenson's batting average sits at .191 with an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .321. Those numbers are simply not going to work if he wants to be the everyday catcher in Cincinnati.

This team has seen its troubles at the plate from many players this season. With Stephenson having such a bad year at the plate with his combination of having a good glove behind it, truly makes it a hard decision for manager Terry Francona when putting a lineup together.

Stephenson has the ability, but will he be able to put all the pieces together in such a big season?