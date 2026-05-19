Reds' Biggest Problem Has Tyler Stephenson Searching for Answers

Through the first 27 games of the season, the Reds had one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball. They have an ERA of 2.59 and opponents were hitting just .193 against them. However, heading into Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the bullpen has been one of the worst in the league in the last 20 games. Over that time frame, the bullpen has an ERA of 8.16, and opponents are hitting .301 against them with a .974 OPS.

While the pitchers and staff are certainly feeling it, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is taking some of the blame as well.

“We all are in this together, especially in the position I’m at,” Stephenson told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “It’s frustrating. Whenever our guys aren’t throwing well, I take that personally because I’m a part of that too. We’ve had a lot of conversations. We’re trying to get back to the basics and get things going. It’s been a tough stretch.”

Cincinnati's pitching staff as a whole has issues the second most walks in the league with 227 free passes on the season. They lead the league with 17 of those coming with the bases loaded. To put that number in perspective, the next closest teams are the White Sox and Astros with nine. In 2025, the Boston Red Sox led the league with 17 walks with the bases loaded on the season.

“Our relievers are kind of scuffling,” Terry Francona said. “(Stephenson) is in a tough spot. You know what (pitch) you might want to call or can call. He’s trying to figure it out too. It’s a double-edged sword right there. It’s easy to ask why they threw that pitch. He feels it too when they’re walking people.”

Chase Burns Will Look to be the Stopper Once Again

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It feels like every time the Reds are going through a tough stretch, Chase Burns delivers a gem get them back in the win column. They'll need that again from him on Tuesday night.

On the season, Burns is 5-1 with an ERA of 1.87. In his last outing, Burns tossed six scoreless innings in a 15-1 win over the Washington Nationals, giving up just two hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

Seven Phillies hitters have faced Burns, but Trea Turner is the only one with a hit against Burns.

Burns has been pleased with how he's pitched so far this season, but wants to keep improving.

“I’m very happy with the way I’m pitching, but that could change at any moment,” Burns told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. “I really just care about my process, how I go about my business throughout the week, staying healthy throughout the week, arm care, bullpen, stuff like that. And then let game time do what it does. And whatever happens happens.”