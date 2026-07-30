Cincinnati Reds Make Surprising Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener vs. Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds announced multiple roster moves on Thursday afternoon ahead of their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They activated infielder Matt McLain, who had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville. They also recalled right-handed relief pitcher Zach McCambley from Louisville. In corresponding moves, they optioned Edwin Arroyo and Chase Petty to Triple-A Louisville.

McLain appeared in five games with Louisville and slashed .294/.400/.412 with two extra-base hits in 20 plate appearances.

McCambley was acquired from the Miami Marlins for Rece Hinds. Since July 7, he's pitched great with the Bats. In 9 1/3 innings, he's given up just one earned run on 11 hits and two walks, while striking out 10.

After a bullpen game and a doubleheader on Tuesday, combined with Brady Singer only throwing 4 1/3 innings on Wednesday, the Reds needed a fresh arm in the bullpen.

Arroyo Sent Down

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo is unable to field the ball hit for a single by Cleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arroyo was on fire in Triple-A Louisville before being called up to join the Reds at the end of May. He slashed .323/.383/.562 in 53 games, including 11 home runs.

However, since being called up to the big leagues, his power has all but evaporated. In 44 games with the Reds, Arroyo is slashing .244/.286/.282 with just four extra-base hits. On top of that, he's not walking. He has walked in just 3.5% of his plate appearances.

The most alarming thing with Arroyo is his plate discipline. He's chasing pitches 38.5% of the time. Even in Triple-A Louisville, he was going after pitches out of the zone 37.8% of the time. That is simply too high and big league pitchers will take advantage of that. It's a similar issue we've seen with Noelvi Marte, Rece Hinds, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the past.

The Chase Petty Decision

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Petty has had some success as a reliever this year, but has also struggled at times. With Petty, it'll be interesting to see if the Reds decide to keep him as a reliever in Triple-A Louisville or if they decide to stretch him back out as a starter.

Petty prefers to start, but his main priority is helping the team in any way he can, which is why he was more than willing to pitch out of the bullpen at the big league level.

“I’ve been feeling pretty normal – using the sweeper, using the changeup, been using the short slider, both heaters," Petty told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon earlier this year. "I feel like I’ve been using my repertoire, really, as I would as a starter but I feel like it’s been using my advantage. You have guys out of the ‘pen that usually are only throwing two, three pitches. When I can work up that 4-5 [pitches] it gives that advantage.”

It will be fascinating to see what the Reds decide to do with Petty in Triple-A.