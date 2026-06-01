Why the Reds Need Eugenio Suárez to Get Hot Soon

As the Cincinnati Reds were just outs away from securing a big win on Sunday vs the Atlanta Braves, Eugenio Suarez gave his team a much-needed add-on run with a solo home run to put the Reds up 6-3.

Maybe it's just a simple run for the Reds designated hitter, but as we all sit on the edge of our seat waiting to hear the news on Elly De La Cruz, the Reds need Suarez to get going, and they need him to get going now.

The prized signing of the 2026 off-season by the Cincinnati Reds was getting Eugenio Suarez returning to the Reds. Although he missed 26 games due to injury and a stint on the IL, when he has been available, it feels as if the Reds, and Reds fans alike may have had too high of expectations for the slugger coming off of a 49 home run season in 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. His home run on Sunday afternoon brought him to 4 on the season through 33 games played.

While the Reds are waiting for Geno to find his power stroke, they have struck some luck with their other free agent signings from the off-season in J.J. Bleday, who has put up a solid case to be the National League Player of the Month, and Nathaniel Lowe, a hitter looking to find himself again after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Of course, rookie phenom Sal Stewart has provided some thump to the lineup as well, but if Suarez finds his power again consistently, this changes everything for the Reds offense.

With the injury to Ke'Bryan Hayes and the potential of Elly De La Cruz missing some time, don't be surprised to see Suarez getting more chances to play third base as well. Spencer Steer has seen his time at second base pick up of late, while Sal Stewart has also played a lot of third, so the Reds can now rotate Stewart, Lowe, and Eugenio at the corners of the infield, and as designated hitters.

Right now, Suarez has a slash line of .224/.296/.435. The slugging percentage is nice, but they need to get more from their power hitter to stay afloat in a very competitive National League Central Division. In his last 7 games, he has been hitting .217/.296/.435 with Sunday's home run, 3 walks, 4 RBI, and 10 strikeouts. Now that it's getting warmer out, and Geno is a regular in the lineup, it wouldn't surprise anyone to see him get back to his power-hitting ways, but for the Reds' sake, the sooner the better.