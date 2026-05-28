MLB's Salary Cap, Salary Floor Proposal Would Have Major Impact on Reds

There have been rumors of a salary cap and a salary floor coming to MLB for a few years now, seemingly stemming from the Los Angeles Dodgers' dominance over the last few seasons.

On Thursday, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that MLB has proposed a salary cap of $245.3 million and a salary floor of $171.2 million as part of the next CBA.

"BREAKING: As expected, MLB proposed a hard salary cap to union officials today as part of the next CBA, sources tell ESPN. The salary floor for teams beginning in 2027 would be set at $171.2 million which includes player benefits with the ceiling at $245.3 million," Rogers wrote in a post to X on Thursday.

This proposal includes a 50/50 split of revenue, with the cap increasing over time as the profit increases.

"The league's proposal includes a 50/50 split of revenues with players as well as all revenue from local media centralized and then shared equally. As revenues go up, so too does the cap," Rogers wrote in a post to X.

What Does This Mean for the Reds?

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would have a huge impact on the Reds. There are a few routes to look at for the Reds.

First of all, Cincinnati's spending would need to increase in order to get to the salary floor in the proposal. According to Spotrac, the Reds' payroll sits at just over $130 million this season, which is $40 million short of the floor. This would be a huge benefit for the fans, as the front office and ownership would be forced to spend more money, though the ownership would likely hate to be forced to spend like this.

Secondly, it would close the gap on the big market teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets have a payroll of over $330 million this season, which is over $200 million higher than the Reds'. That kind of gap in payroll is completely unfair to the small-market teams. The new proposal would limit the gap to around $70 million.

An overlooked factor of this proposal would be the Reds' increased likelihood of signing stars like Chase Burns, Elly De La Cruz, and Sal Stewart.

Large market teams would no longer be able to bully the small markets in the same way they have for years. The Reds would be forced to spend at least $171 million. That would give them the chance to give De La Cruz a massive extension, similar to the type of deal he could get from teams closer to $250 million in spending.

This proposal is unlikely to be accepted by the players, but it's certainly a very interesting offer from MLB. The Reds would benefit in a few ways.