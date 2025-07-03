Rockies Slugging Prospect Earns Impressive Honor With Stellar Recent Production
The Colorado Rockies are in a tough spot with their Major League roster, on pace to break the single-season record for losses, which was set by the Chicago White Sox last year with 121.
Despite their struggles on the field, the team doesn’t have too many building blocks to get excited about in the Big Leagues or throughout their minor league system.
Only one Rockies prospect, first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft, No. 3 overall, is currently ranked in the top 100 with massive power potential.
Colorado would love to see some of their other youngsters break through in the near future and provide the franchise with some building blocks to improve their outlook.
One player to keep an eye on is Aidan Longwell.
A 17th-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft, he isn’t currently ranked amongst the top 30 Rockies prospects, but that could change in the near future with how well he is performing.
After slashing .339/.408/.426 in his first taste of professional baseball in 2023, between Rookie Ball and Single-A Fresno, Longwell continued producing at an impressive clip in his first full season in 2024.
In 283 plate appearances, he had a .313/.403/.425 slash line with four home runs, 11 doubles, two triples and 34 RBI in Single-A.
Colorado decided that he was ready for a promotion in 2025, starting him out at High-A Spokane, and his produciton has not slowed down.
Longwell crushed the ball in June, being named the Northwest League Player of the Month with some eye-popping numbers.
He had a .375 batting average with 11 doubles and 56 total bases, 24 RBI and an impressive 1.065 OPS.
His power potential has been shining through in 2025, already launching 11 home runs, 21 doubles and two triples in 286 plate appearances.
That has resulted in an impressive .300/.361/.530 slash line, putting Longwell in position for another promotion in the near future, exceeding all expectations normally placed on a player who is selected in the 17th round.
