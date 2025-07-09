Trevor Story Heats Up in Second Game Against Former Rockies With Strong Offensive Day
The Boston Red Sox are currently facing the Colorado Rockies and this is the first time that shortstop Trevor Story has faced his former team.
Story was quiet in his first game. Maybe it was nerves. Who knows. But game two sure was a different story.
He stepped up to the plate four times in a 10-2 win. Story went 2-4 with a two-run homer, four RBI, and two runs. While on defense, he had no errors.
In their first game, he went up to the plate four times as well but had no RBI, one hit, and one strikeout. He clearly had a much better game in game two as the Red Sox took a 2-0 lead in the series.
Story has yet to hit 100 games on a season for Boston, but he’s on track to do it this year as he’s up to 89. His numbers are slowly pulling up as he slashes .252/.291/.414. The best season he’s had was back in 2022 (his first with the Sox), where he slashed .238/.303/.434.
His best season with the Rockies was back in 2018, where he went .291/.348/.567 playing in 157 games. His worst slugging percentage in a Rockies uniform was .471. His best with the Red Sox? .434.
By the end of his tenure with the Rockies, he was a two-time All-Star and also earned two Silver Slugger awards. He entered into free agency at the end of the 2021 season, and the Rockies weren’t able to lock down their star slugger.
Colorado’s struggles are continuing in July. They’re 2-6, but on the bright side, have yet to be swept.
Both the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox could’ve potentially done it as they both started their series off 2-0. The Rockies fought them both off in the final game.
They have their work cut out for them tonight if they’re going to keep the Red Sox from sweeping them. Boston has outscored them 19-5 in the first two games.
The Rockies are now 21-71 as their historically poor pace continues. They will finish up this series in Boston before traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Reds to conclude their road trip and enter the All-Star break.
