Insider Says Rockies Could Shape the MLB Trade Deadline As Top Seller
The Colorado Rockies have had a brutal first half of the 2025 season, even by the relatively low standards the team has set for itself over the past half decade.
At 18-64, the Rockies are eight games behind the 29th-place Chicago White Sox, a team that won just 41 games in 2024.
Colorado looks poised to threaten that level of futility, but in spite of all of that, the team is not exactly irrelevant in the bigger MLB landscape just yet.
The Rockies still have a major opportunity to shape the picture for the rest of MLB as the July 31 trade deadline is drawing near and the team has plenty of valuable assets that could help boost contenders over the top.
MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand spoke with multiple anonymous league executives about the state of the trade market with just about a month to go until the deadline.
These executives pointed to Colorado as one of the teams to watch with several intriguing players available.
"The Rockies have the worst record in the league, so it’s no surprise that most of their players aren’t highly coveted by others," Feinsand wrote. "But a few executives pointed to three Colorado players -- third baseman Ryan McMahon and relievers Jake Bird and Seth Halvorsen-- as trade chips that could net good returns for GM Bill Schmidt."
All three of those pieces have a certain appeal to teams who believe they can win the World Series.
As a quality left-handed bat who can fit in defensively all over the diamond, McMahon is pretty much a seamless fit at any destination. Teams like the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros should be crawling over each other to add the type of player he is given their needs.
Contenders are also constantly in search of relievers they can turn into high leverage arms, and the altitude factor that comes with acquiring Rockies pitchers can lead to surprising results when they get into more favorable environments.
Bird owns a 2.76 ERA and has struck out 11.04 batters per nine innings, and strangely, he's been much better at Coors Field than he has been on the road with a 1.44 ERA in Colorado.
Halvorsen is just 25 years old, so he would come with more control. His numbers are not as eye-popping as Bird's with a 4.18 ERA, but he posted a 1.46 ERA in limited showings in 2024, suggesting he has some extra upside that a more pitcher-friendly club could unlock.
