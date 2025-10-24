Rockies Announce Huge Coaching Staff Shakeup with Departure of Longtime Key Name
The Colorado Rockies are coming off the worst season in the history of the franchise, and needless to say they are still a ways away from being able to compete for anything significant.
It likely will be a long and painful rebuild, but steps should be taken each and every day in order to fix things and improve the overall product that the fans continue to be loyal to. It seems Colorado took a significant step on Thursday that they feel could help them down the line with the departure of a key member of the coaching staff.
According to a report from Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Darryl Scott -- who has been the pitching coach since the 2021 season -- is not going to return next season.
Scott has also served in other roles with the organization going back all the way since 2009, working various pitching coach and coordinator positions with minor league affiliates through 2019 before becoming the bullpen coach in 2020.
Rockies Struggled Mightily with Pitching This Season
While the roster obviously is the primary thing which needs to be dealt with much more than any sort of coaching change, it's tough to make a case for why Scott should have stayed given the level of production from the pitching staff.
Colorado ranked dead last in just about every single major category as a staff with a collective 5.97 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. They allowed by far the most runs with 1,021 while no other team crossed the 900 threshold as well as hits with 1,673 surrendered and the next closest staff at 1,491.
Perhaps most concerning was the opposing batting average as hitters on opposing teams posted a staggering mark of .296 on the year, significantly higher than any other team in baseball.
Rockies Still Have Yet to Hire General Manager
No currently employed member of the Colorado staff likely feels safe until the team hires a general manager, something they appear to be closing in on but still have yet to decide on.
In the case of Scott, perhaps he felt that getting out now and having a head start on seeking employment before the World Series end and the craziness of the offseason starts was his best course of action.
It remains to be seen what the plans are going to be for the next coaching staff, but after more than 15 years with the franchise, it seems Scott will not be a part of those plans.