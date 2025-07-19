Rockies Farm System Rises in Rankings After 2025 MLB Draft Brings 'Tier 1' Prospect
The Colorado Rockies must still be rejoicing after the 2025 MLB draft worked out perfectly for them, as their farm system continues to gain some positive momentum.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently updated his farm system rankings, and the Rockies moved up one spot from No. 20 to No. 19, mostly thanks to them adding star prospect Ethan Holliday with the fourth pick in the draft.
Holliday is considered a Tier 1 prospect by Bleacher Report, which means he's within the top 25 on the overall Top 100 list. To be specific, he is their No. 17 overall prospect in the sport and the top guy from the most recent draft class. He's even ahead of other stars like Max Clark and Walker Jenkins.
There was not a better spot for Holliday to land in the draft than Colorado. He is a legacy star who will have his best tool -- power -- maximized by playing in Coors Field.
Not only is he the top Rockies prospect now, but he is their only player in the top two tiers.
The next-highest is Charlie Condon, who sits in the third tier and is at least still in the Top 100.
The full top five is as follows: Holliday, Condon, OF Yanquiel Fernandez, OF Cole Carrigg and SS Ryan Ritter.
Ritter is 29 games into his MLB career and has shown some flashes, but is striking out at an alarming rate, as he is already up to 34.
The power is exciting on the middle of the infield. He's hit just one homer so far in the Majors, but has shown a much better ability in the minors. He hit 24 a year ago and 16 in 52 games at Triple-A earlier this season.
The rest of the top 10 is RHP Brody Brecht, OF Robert Calaz, OF Jared Thomas, OF Max Belyeu and 3B Kyle Karros.
The former college teammate duo of Thomas and Belyeu make for some dynamic bats near the bottom of their top 10.
Thomas has looked incredible ever since he was drafted in the second round last year. He has posted a .323/.416/.490 slash line with 13 home runs, 49 RBI and 24 stolen bases in 85 minor league games.
It's a smaller sample size, but he has had a great start to his professional career.
Belyeu could end up as a similar type of second-round steal. His final year in college was cut short due to injury, but he had the makings of an early first round pick if he was healthy.
