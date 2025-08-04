Rockies on Wrong Side of Historic Offensive Performance by Pirates Leadoff Hitters
This weekend’s series between the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates was full of offensive explosions, with the teams trading blow after blow.
Historic performances were made all weekend, with the teams combining to score 60 runs during the three-game set.
In Game 1, the Rockies had a historic comeback, going down by nine runs before they even had their first turn at bat.
More News: Rockies' New Prospect Ranked Highly Among Recent Players Dealt at Trade Deadline
Slowly but surely, they chipped away before scoring seven runs in the final two innings of the game for a miraculous come-from-behind, 17-16 victory. The win was capped off by a two-run home run from Brenton Doyle off Dennis Santana, who surrendered five in the bottom of the ninth.
In Game 2, Colorado found a surprising amount of success against a National League Cy Young contender in phenom Paul Skenes.
Outfielder Jordan Beck turned the tide of momentum for the Rockies when he hit a three-run home run, the first Skenes has given up in his MLB career, en route to an 8-5 win.
More News: Rockies Place Struggling Pitcher on Injured List, Call Up Former First Round Pick
More history was made in that game by fellow rookie Warming Bernabel, who has gotten off to a scorching hot start in his career.
He is only the second player in moder MLB history to record 14+ hits and 8+ extra-base hits during his first seven games in the Big Leagues.
Sunday afternoon was the first time he was hitless in an MLB game, as he went 0-for-4 in the 9-5 loss.
More history was made during that game, but this time, it was Colorado who was on the receiving end of it, courtesy of some monster performances by Pirates leadoff hitters.
More News: Brenton Doyle Caps Off Historic Comeback Win for Rockies
On Saturday, shortstop Liover Peguero was in the No. 1 spot and had a big game, going 3-for-5 with all of his hits being home runs. He had two solo shots and a three-run bomb, giving him five RBI on the day.
During Sunday’s game, Peguero was in the sixth spot in the batting order with first baseman Spencer Horwitz leading off.
He also had a huge day, going 3-for-5 with two home runs of his own and a double, knocking in six runs.
More News: Rockies Former First Round Pick Showing Signs of Potential Stardom After Strong July
History was made against the Rockies with those back-to-back performances from Peguero and Horowitz.
According to OptaSTATS on X, since RBI became an official stat in 1920, no team has had leadoff hitters knock in at least five runs in back-to-back games.
The bats were certainly hot for two teams who have struggled to produce runs throughout the season, leading to some memorable performances and history being made every night.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.