Rockies Pitching Unravels As Blue Jays Set Historic Three Game Scoring Mark
Well, the Colorado Rockies did it again. They have found themselves on the wrong side of history this season, this time in the Toronto Blue Jays' favor.
The Rockies were just pummeled on their home field in a three-game series where they were outscored 45-6, which included a 20-1 beating to close out the sweep on Wednesday.
The Jays announced per MLB.com this was the most runs the Blue Jays had scored in a three-game stretch in the franchise's history.
More News: Rockies Send Veteran Infielder to Injured List and Recall Adael Amador
Rockies See Blue Jays Surge in Game 3
Granted, eight of those runs came against position pitcher Austin Nola in the ninth inning of the last game, but it was still a historically poor performance nonetheless.
The pitching woes continue for the Rockies and they have seemingly gotten worse since the trade deadline as they have allowed 10 or more runs in four of their six games in August.
With numbers like those it is hard to blame a single member of the pitching staff. The whole rotation is clearly having an issue.
More News: Rockies Claim Another Woeful Franchise Record Against Blue Jays
Rockies Kyle Freeland Started Wednesday's Loss
Freeland has been with the Rockies the entirety of his career which started back in 2017 and he is on track to have one of his worst seasons yet. He has had 21 starts including Tuesday's and is 2-12 with a 5.53 ERA.
He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed six earned runs which included a three-run homer from Toronto's Bo Bichette in the third inning.
Once the Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes hit a triple at the top of the fifth, Freeland's day was over. It didn't get much better after that, particularly with reliever Angel Chivilli.
More News: Rockies Applauded for Adjusting Game Plan and Handling of MLB Trade Deadline
Chivilli didn't even finish an inning before the Rockies pulled the plug. He allowed four runs which included a homer in the sixth.
Rockies Tanner Gordon Started 15-1 Game 1 Loss
Going back to Monday, Gordon barely made it through two innings before he was pulled from the mound. He allowed 11 hits and seven runs, which included a three-run homer at the top of the second inning.
Carson Palmquist was another issue in the first game. Bichette did Bichette things and had another three run-homer against him.
More News: Rockies Recall Anthony Molina From Minor Leagues to Make His First Start of 2025
Palmquist only pitched 1.1 innings and he allowed seven hits and five runs with two walks.
The Rockies have had issues with their pitching staff for the entirety of the season. It appears that the problems on the mound are far from over.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.