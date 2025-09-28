Rockies Reliever Jaden Hill Continues To Prove Himself in Young Bullpen
From the get-go, it was clear this wasn't a Colorado Rockies team that was going to challenge for a playoff spot. What was important about the season was the young players on the team taking a step forward.
The top prospects in the system weren't going to make an impact, so it was more about getting the depth and the major league prospects to step up.
Though Ezequiel Tovar, who was supposed to have his true breakout season, got hurt, there were positives found in the lineup. Hunter Goodman had a breakout season hitting a carer high 31 home runs, drove in 91 and leads the team with 3.5 bWAR. Even former number one overall pick hit career highs in homers (24) and RBIs (68).
Third baseman Kyle Karros and first baseman Warming Bernabel have shown that they're ready to fight for a starting job next spring as well.
One of the other exciting breakouts came from the Rockies bullpen in the former of right-hander Jaden Hill. The former second round pick has come to like the meetings and trust in him after his most recent call up.
Hill Focuses on Staying Level on the Mound
Hill had to work hard this season to get where he is. He was called up for a short stint in April where he allowed one run in three innings. He was optioned after a week and later dealt with a hamstring injury that had him on the injured list from May 13 to July 22.
Since being called up at the end of July, he leads the Rockies in appearances with 24 and has arguably been their best reliever.
In 25.2 innings, he's posted a 3.51 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 10 walks. Despite the down year for the team, the young players still appreciate the coaching staff and the culture that they set for the team.
"I love it. It’s a collective, group conversation. We’re all on the same page. And they’re very dedicated and genuine. You can go to any of them and ask any question," Hill told MLB.com's Thomas Harding.
After each outing, the relievers meet with a group of coaches. That includes pitching coach Darryl Scott, bullpen coach Dustin Garneau, pitching analyst Chris Bonk as well as coordinator of performance sciences, Brandon Stone.
These meetings change from going over each pitch even to strategy, but, "they're always thorough." Being able to have extra eyes and a conversation about what adjustments need to be made is valuable for any player and especially such a young, talented one.
Something that Hill also takes pride in is his presence on the mound. Anything that he starts, he wants to finish out there.
"It's up to us pitchers to stay poised. I put myself in that situation. It's up to me to get out by whatever means -- strikeout, ground ball, fly ball. Stay poised. Trust your stuff," Hill said after his outing against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.
He threw 1.2 innings, and Hill got fired up after striking out Willy Adames to strand the bases loaded. He showed why the Rockies have let him go more than three outs four different times this season, he's not afraid to attack hitters.
Hill continues to give reasons for manager Warren Schaeffer to keep going to him day after day, even as a rookie.
"He keeps it consistent. He has confidence in us. That allows me to go out there and be ready each and every day," the 25-year-old said of his manager.
Everything has come together for Jaden Hill this season. From his improvements and willingness to adapt off the mound, to his poise on it, he's looking to be part of the future.
On a team that's going to have a lot of turnover over the course of the next couple seasons, Hill might continue to prove he's the exception to that rule.