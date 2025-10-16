Rockies Rising Star Named Organization's Best Player Under 25 Years Old
It was not a season to remember for the Colorado Rockies. A season that finished with 119 losses and one of the worst seasons in terms of numbers in franchise history, there is nowhere to go but up.
Nothing went the way of the Rockies all season, and it’s going to take some time for Colorado's front office to turn things around. One thing that happened that went their way was that they had some promising young players who saw some action this year.
Getting things going in the right direction is going to take some time with a mixture of young players and veterans. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed each MLB team's top player under the age of 25, and the Rockies' choice is a promising young player for the future.
Rockies Outfielder Named Organizations Top Player Under 25 Years Old
In late April, outfielder Jordan Beck was recalled from Triple-A and stuck around for the rest of the season. In a 23-game stretch after being recalled, he hit .291 with six home runs, four doubles, three triples, and 12 RBIs.
As the season went along, he became a bright spot for the Rockies and moving forward. After struggling to begin the season, he was in Triple-A, but once he was in the Majors, he was there to stay, and he has a bright future.
"A first-round pick in 2022 following a standout junior season at the University of Tennessee, Beck made his MLB debut at the end of April and ended up being one of the more productive hitters in the Colorado lineup. He batted .258/.317/.416 with 27 doubles, 16 home runs, 53 RBI, and 19 steals in 148 games,'' Reuter wrote.
There were times that Beck, who played in 55 games in 2024 before suffering an injury that cost him his season, looked like he was wearing down from nearly a full season in the majors, but Beck was someone who became a consistent name in interim manager Warren Schaeffer's lineup on a daily basis.
Beck, selected 38th overall in 2022, played eight games in Albuquerque before being called up and proved he belonged as the season went along. He played with a lot of confidence, and as the season was coming to a close and questions surrounding his future as the interim manager, Beck gave his approval for him to get the job permanently.
Reuter listed two honorable mentions behind Beck: 24-year-old shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and 23-year-old starting pitcher Chase Dollander. Not bad choices for an organization looking for anything positive.